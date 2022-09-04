Who were Auburn's top offensive players according to PFF?

The Auburn offense put up 497 yards of total offense in their 2022 debut.

Running backs Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter were able to run the ball at will and receivers like Shedrick Jackson or Jav'varius Johnson had no problem finding separation.

There were some inconsistencies with quarterback play. Auburn losing the turnover battle 2-0 against Mercer was not what Bryan Harsin wanted to see from his team in week one.

Regardless, there were some strong performers along the offensive line, running backs, tight ends, and a quarterback all in the top 10.

These rankings are all from PFF.

10. Brandon Frazier Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics PFF Offensive rating: 68.3 Though Frazier just played six total snaps, PFF graded him out well. 9. John Samuel Shenker © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK PFF Offensive rating: 70.4 The Auburn tight end was on the field for 50 snaps and was able to haul in a touchdown pass. 8. Shedrick Jackson Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive rating: 70.7 Jackson tied for the team lead with four recptions. 7. Alec Jackson Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics PFF Offensive rating: 71.1 Jackson only played on nine snaps but was effective in his small sample size. 6. Jarquez Hunter Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive rating: 74.5 Hunter graded out really well in his two plays where he was asked to help out in pass protection with a 76.1. 5. Austin Troxell AP Photo/Barry Reeger PFF Offensive rating: 75.5 When watching the game again, Troxell was responsible for several key blocks that helped Hunter and Bigsby climb to the next level in the running game. 4. Tate Johnson Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics PFF Offensive rating: 79.4 Not bad for his first start at center. 3. Robby Ashford © John Reed-USA TODAY Sports PFF Offensive rating: 86.4 Hard to argue with this rating. His influence in the running game was incredible. His passing grade was an 83.9. 2. Ja'Varrius Johnson Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive rating: 91.6 It's hard to score in the 90s. Johnson looked like the best receiver on Auburn's roster against Mercer. 1. Tank Bigsby Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Offensive rating: 92.3 Bigsby led all FBS running backs in forced miss tackles on rushing attempts. If you're Bryan Harsin, you have to be happy with that.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch