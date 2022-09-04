Skip to main content

Who were Auburn's top offensive players according to PFF?

The Auburn Tigers had some offensive standouts against Mercer.

The Auburn offense put up 497 yards of total offense in their 2022 debut. 

Running backs Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter were able to run the ball at will and receivers like Shedrick Jackson or Jav'varius Johnson had no problem finding separation. 

There were some inconsistencies with quarterback play. Auburn losing the turnover battle 2-0 against Mercer was not what Bryan Harsin wanted to see from his team in week one. 

Regardless, there were some strong performers along the offensive line, running backs, tight ends, and a quarterback all in the top 10. 

These rankings are all from PFF. 

10. Brandon Frazier

Brandon Frazier (87) catches the ball behind defender Tony Huntley Jr.Auburn FB scrimmage on Saturday, April 2, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

PFF Offensive rating: 68.3

Though Frazier just played six total snaps, PFF graded him out well. 

9. John Samuel Shenker

Auburn Tigers tight end John Samuel Shenker (25) cross the goal line for a touchdown after making a catch as Auburn Tigers take on Mercer Bears at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

PFF Offensive rating: 70.4

The Auburn tight end was on the field for 50 snaps and was able to haul in a touchdown pass.  

8. Shedrick Jackson

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (11) gains a first down during the game between the Mercer Bears and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 3, 2022.

PFF Offensive rating: 70.7

Jackson tied for the team lead with four recptions.  

7. Alec Jackson

Alec Jackson (65)Auburn FB practice on Monday. April 4, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.

PFF Offensive rating: 71.1

Jackson only played on nine snaps but was effective in his small sample size.  

6. Jarquez Hunter

Auburn Tigers running back Jarquez Hunter (27) carries the ball into the endzone from 19 yards out for the first Auburn score during the game between the Mercer Bears and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 3, 2022.

PFF Offensive rating: 74.5

Hunter graded out really well in his two plays where he was asked to help out in pass protection with a 76.1.  

5. Austin Troxell

Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (17) rushes against Auburn offensive lineman Austin Troxell (68) during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept.18, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

PFF Offensive rating: 75.5

When watching the game again, Troxell was responsible for several key blocks that helped Hunter and Bigsby climb to the next level in the running game.  

4. Tate Johnson

Keiondre Jones (58), Morris Joseph Jr. (91), Tate Johnson (54)Auburn football practice on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

PFF Offensive rating: 79.4

Not bad for his first start at center.  

3. Robby Ashford

Sep 3, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) carries against the Mercer Bears during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Offensive rating: 86.4

Hard to argue with this rating. His influence in the running game was incredible. His passing grade was an 83.9.  

2. Ja'Varrius Johnson

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Ja'Varrius Johnson (6) makes the reception to set the Tigers up with first and goal during the game between the Mercer Bears and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 3, 2022.

PFF Offensive rating: 91.6

It's hard to score in the 90s. Johnson looked like the best receiver on Auburn's roster against Mercer. 

1. Tank Bigsby

Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) carries for a first down during the game between the Mercer Bears and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 3, 2022.

PFF Offensive rating: 92.3

Bigsby led all FBS running backs in forced miss tackles on rushing attempts. If you're Bryan Harsin, you have to be happy with that. 

