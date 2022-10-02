Auburn players discuss giving up the lead to LSU in the second half

Auburn was up 17-0 against LSU. A strip sack and a scoop and score by LSU's defense gave the visiting Tigers momentum and Auburn could never seize it back.

The opportunities were there. Auburn's defense held the LSU passing attack to close to nothing in the second half but Auburn's inability to score and four turnovers over the course of the game allowed LSU to chip away and win 21-17.

It was a big topic after the game and will be a continued talking point until Auburn takes the field against the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens this weekend. Several players discussed it with the media.

“It is frustrating," Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe said on giving up the lead. "We just have to do a better job on our end and take care of the ball. We can’t have too many turnovers like that because that can really hurt us. We just have to be better all around.”

Offensive lineman Brandon Council talked about it as well.

“I mean it hurts and I know what we have to do," Council said. "We just have to execute. We have to keep the same momentum we have in the first half and carry it over to the second half. We have to get better at that.”

Auburn tight end John Samuel Shenker discussed moving on after another loss.

“We're flipping the page tomorrow," Shenker said. "We want to be 2-0 in the SEC, and we are not, we are 1-1. But it's still early in the season and we're going to get to work tomorrow, get ready for Georgia, and just be a better team next Saturday.”

Auburn EDGE defender Derick Hall spoke to the team about the importance of sticking together.

“The biggest thing is just sticking together," said Hall. We knew we had that game and there were a couple of opportunities. We gave that game away. We have to take care of the ball better and on defense and we have to get more stops obviously. We're going to keep grinding, put in work tomorrow, and get prepared for Georgia.”

