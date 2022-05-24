Five Auburn Football players to be excited about for the 2022 season

This year has been a year full of controversy surrounding the football program, but all of that is hopefully behind us now, and it is time to look forward to the upcoming season.

Although the experts around college football don't like Auburn's chances of having a good season, there are some very talented football players on this roster. We all know the talent is there; it will come down to how well Coach Harsin and his staff have coached up these players in the offseason.

There are a few players on this roster to be excited about in the upcoming football season so let's take a look at who they are.

1. Tank Bigsby © Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK Tank Bigsby is one player on this roster that everyone expects to have a great year. It feels like for Auburn to be successful this season, Bigsby will have to be outstanding. Last year Bigsby rushed for 1,099 yards and added ten touchdowns. I expect Bigsby to increase his rushing yard total from last year by two or three hundred yards this upcoming season. He is a very skilled running back, and with another great season he could be taken on day two of the NFL Draft. 2. Kilian Zierer (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Kilian Zierer is a humongous offensive lineman. He stands at 6'7 and weighs 312 pounds. Zierer is very strong and has the body type and potential to become a great offensive tackle. The one knock on him is that he is new to playing football. He has only been playing the game for a few years now. It is still to be seen if Zierer will start on the offensive line this year, but it sure will get me excited if he does. 3. Derick Hall Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics The buzz around the NFL is that with one more great year under his belt Derick Hall has a chance to be a first-round pick in the NFL Draft. The edge position has become loved by all people in the NFL community, and Hall could be a great NFL player. He had nine sacks last season for the Tigers and will look to increase that total significantly in 2022. Hall is a player that Auburn fans should expect a lot from this upcoming season. 4. Owen Pappoe © John Reed-USA TODAY Sports Owen Pappoe is arguably the most skilled defensive player on this entire Auburn Football roster. He is a former five-star recruit that has been really good in his first few years on the Plains. Last year for Pappoe was plagued with injury, but he will be fully healthy for the 2022 season. If Pappoe has a good season, he has a chance to be an early day two pick in the NFL Draft. I expect him to be a leader on defense and have an outstanding season. 5. Tar'Varish Dawson Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Tar'Varish Dawson is a redshirt freshman who looks to have a massive role in the offense in 2022. He was used as the gadget wide receiver in the A-Day scrimmage. He was given the ball on an end-around rushing attempt and had a handful of targets. Dawson is a very gifted receiver, and under the wing of receivers coach Ike Hilliard, I expect a huge season from him.

All of these five players will have significant roles for Auburn in 2022, and I expect good seasons all around. Some of these players are veterans, and some are young, but Coach Harsin will need great production from all of these guys to show the college football world what this team is truly made of.

