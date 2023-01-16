Podcast: Auburn football adding Austin Keys and DeMario Tolan makes spring more interesting

Auburn football added another commitment over the weekend. Former Ole Miss Rebels linebacker Austin Keys is the latest Auburn Tiger thanks to Hugh Freeze and the Auburn coaching staff. With the addition of DeMario Tolan last week, competitions in the linebacker room are interesting with returning starter Cam Riley.

Did Auburn football break Ole Miss? After Autin Keys committed to Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers, Ole Miss fans grew more frustrated and started saying even more ridiculous things. One program is trending up, while the other is cooking in frustration.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Lindsay Crosby of Auburn Daily and Locked On MLB Prospects. The guys discuss the impact of Austin Keys being added to the Auburn football roster, how Ole Miss fans are acting, and what positions would they like to see Auburn add moving forward via the transfer portal.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

