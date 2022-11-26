Podcast: Auburn football to hire Hugh Freeze?

Auburn football may have found its next coach. Hugh Freeze, currently at Liberty, has been in talks with the Auburn Tigers and is the favorite to land the head coaching job after Bryan Harsin was fired during the 2022 college football season.

On this LIVE edition of Locked On Auburn Zac Blackerby discusses the news while fielding questions from the chat. Auburn Daily's Lindsay Crosby joined the conversation as well to address reports and rumors about Hugh Freeze to Auburn.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch