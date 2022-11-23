Skip to main content

Podcast: Lane Kiffin updates, Landen King returns

This continues to be a huge week for Auburn football.

Auburn football's crazy few days continued with more Lane Kiffin drama. Lane Kiffin met with the Ole Miss Rebels and didn't say much. His path to being the next Auburn Tigers coach continues to be likely. How does the latest Auburn football news impact Lane Kiffin and the Auburn Tigers?

Landen King is returning to the Auburn football program. After entering the transfer portal, he withdrew his name and plans to stay with the Auburn Tigers. Could the Auburn football players see some writings on the wall?

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Mike G of the War Rapport to discuss the latest Auburn football news, coaching search rumors, and the Iron Bowl this Saturday.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Harsin front shot
Football

Bryan Harsin lists Auburn home for sale; asking $2.95M

By Lindsay Crosby
Aubie
Football

Five reasons Auburn could struggle against Alabama

By Andrew Stefaniak
Wendell Green Jr. vs Texas Southern
Basketball

The Cancun themed memes were unleashed after the blowout win over Bradley

By Andrew Stefaniak
Northwestern guard Boo Buie (0) plays Iowa in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 10, 2022. Iowa defeated Northwestern 112-76. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Basketball

Get to know Auburns next Cancun Challenge opponent, Northwestern

By Jack Singley
Nov 6, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks onto the field during the second half of the game against the Liberty Flames at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Ole Miss podcaster states Lane Kiffin will make a "Lateral Move" if he takes the Auburn job

By Jack Singley
Mar 11, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs the Northwestern Wildcats

By Zac Blackerby
Copy of Auburn Youtube Thumbnail (2)
Football

Podcast: Lane Kiffin updates, Landen King returns

By Zac Blackerby
Catholic's Jeremiah Cobb (23) barrels down the middle for a touchdown in the second half on November 19, 2021. 1119 Catholic Vs Hillcrest
Football

A current look at Auburn's 2023 recruiting class

By Jack Singley