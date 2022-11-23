Podcast: Lane Kiffin updates, Landen King returns

Auburn football's crazy few days continued with more Lane Kiffin drama. Lane Kiffin met with the Ole Miss Rebels and didn't say much. His path to being the next Auburn Tigers coach continues to be likely. How does the latest Auburn football news impact Lane Kiffin and the Auburn Tigers?

Landen King is returning to the Auburn football program. After entering the transfer portal, he withdrew his name and plans to stay with the Auburn Tigers. Could the Auburn football players see some writings on the wall?

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Mike G of the War Rapport to discuss the latest Auburn football news, coaching search rumors, and the Iron Bowl this Saturday.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

