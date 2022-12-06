Podcast: Is Auburn football a winner after the first day of the transfer portal window?

Despite losing Zach Calzada, Dazalin Worsham, Ze'Vian Capers, and Joko Willis to the transfer portal, Auburn football is looking good after the first day of the transfer portal window. Hugh Freeze is getting a handle on the roster and will look to address the Auburn football roster over the next few weeks.

Auburn football recruiting is heating up and the Auburn Tigers coaching staff is on the ground everywhere throughout the southeast. Also, who could Auburn bring in to play quarterback in the same room as Robby Ashford and Holden Geriner?

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Auburn message board legend Charlie5 to discuss the latest Auburn football news, transfer portal speculation, and more.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch