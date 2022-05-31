Skip to main content

Podcast: Are Auburn football's expectations reasonable?

What should proper expectations be for Auburn football this year?

Opinions are all over the place for Auburn football, Bryan Harsin, Tank Bigsby, the Auburn quarterback battle, and the Auburn defense going into the 2022 college football season. With all of these differing opinions from sports betting lines, to Sports Illustrated win totals and projections, is how the average Auburn Tiger fan feeling valid? 

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Auburn message board legend Charlie5 to discuss the happenings around the Auburn football program and how fans are feeling entering the 2022 season. 

There are a ton of questions about the future of the Auburn football program but it appears that Bryan Harsin is aiming to fix those holes over the course of the offseason. He has made changes in how he conducts himself to the media, the Auburn fanbase, and in recruiting. 

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Podcast: Are Auburn football's expectations reasonable?

