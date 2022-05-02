Predicting Auburn's offensive line entering the 2022 season

Auburn's offense line appears to be ready to improve on last year's performance.

Auburn took a huge step towards finding their starting five offensive linemen this spring. Several key returners missed some of, if not all, of spring practice. The positive spin on known starters missing time is that the coaching staff was able to give more reps to some more unknown players in an effort to find out who could be starting upfront for the 2022 Auburn Tigers.

In the fall, Auburn will have 15 offensive linemen on scholarship. Of these 15, four will be super seniors. Nick Brahms, Brandon Council, Austin Troxell, and Alec Jackson all decided to use their extra covid year and stay at Auburn.

Four will be seniors. Kilian Zierer, Brenden Coffey, Kameron Stutts, and Jalil Irvin are all fighting for playing time this offseason.

2022 juniors include Keiondre Jones, Tate Johnson, and Jeremiah Wright.

Avery Jernigan is the lone sophomore on the Auburn roster and there will be three freshmen Colby Smith, Garner Langlo, and E.J. Harris.

Let's look at who are the favorites to start baring that a transfer does not come in and shake things up.

Left tackle - Kilian Zierer (AP Photo/Butch Dill) It sounds like one of the biggest winners from spring practice was Zierer who appears to be the lone favorite to win the starting left tackle job. Left guard - Brandon Council Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics The experienced lineman has battled injuries throughout his career but is giving it one final year at Auburn. Council brings experience and stability to the interior offensive line. Center - Nick Brahms © Jake Crandall, Montgomery Advertiser via Imagn Content Services, LLC It became clear what the drop-off was behind Brahms was when Auburn suited up an offensive line without him in the Birmingham Bowl against Houston. His return bought Auburn some time to figure out what they need to do after his career at Auburn is over. Right guard - Keiondre Jones Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Auburn's best offensive lineman from a season ago. Jones will be projected to be a force from one of Auburn's guard spots in helping them get an extra push inside. Right tackle - Austin Troxell © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Another super senior that brings experience and starts to an offensive line. He has played left tackle in the past but it seems like many see Troxell as a natural fit at the right tackle position.

The Tigers will tout one of the most experienced offensive lines in the convergence due to the return of several players for their super senior seasons.

