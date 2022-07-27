Skip to main content

Predicting Auburn's Top 5 Receiving Targets

Let’s predict who will lead Auburn in receptions during the 2022 football season.
One of biggest question marks heading into the 2022 football season for the Auburn Tigers is the wide receiver room. The group has not produced a 1,000 yard receiver since Terry Beasley in 1970. Will that trend continue this season for Bryan Harsin’s squad?

There is one thing for certain with this group: people are doubting them. Usually, when Auburn is doubted, it leads to some pretty remarkable results (ex. 2013 football, 2021 baseball, etc.).

5. Shedrick Jackson

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (11) during warm ups at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.

Last Year’s Statistics - 40 receptions, 527 yards, 1 TD

Predicted 2022 Statistics - 15 receptions, 250 yards, 3 TDs

Shedrick Jackson is Auburn’s most experienced receiver on the roster. He was second on the team in yards and receptions in 2021. I believe Jackson will be used more in short yardage, jump ball situations this season due to his stature. This may effect his reception numbers on paper, but look for Jackson to be a key part of the offense on the Plains this fall.

4. Malcom Johnson Jr.

Sep 11, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers wide receiver Malcolm Johnson Jr. (16) scores a touchdown as Alabama State Hornets defensive back Rodney Echols (25) defends during the third quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Last Year’s Statistics - 6 receptions, 82 yards, 1 TD

Predicted 2022 Statistics - 20 receptions, 450 yards, 5 TDs

Don’t let these stats fool you. Malcom Johnson Jr. has the chance to be one of the most dynamic receivers in the SEC this upcoming year. There is a chance the speedster’s average YPC (Yards Per Catch) will be upwards of 30 plus if he can take the top off of defenses. I think Auburn will look to take a few deep shots down the field this season, with MJJ being the target on most of those.

3. Koy Moore

Sep 4, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; Louisiana State Tigers wide receiver Koy Moore (2) runs the ball against the UCLA Bruins during the first half the at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Last Year’s Statistics - 5 receptions, 71 yards, 0 TDs (LSU)

Predicted 2022 Statistics - 25 receptions, 500 yards, 4 TDs

Koy Moore is the wildcard in this receiver room. The LSU transfer has received praise from Coach Harsin and his teammates in his short time since his arrival at Auburn. Moore’s size and frame is reminiscent of Darius Slayton, who was a big deep threat target for the Tigers during his college years. I think Moore will fit nicely in that role and will carve defenses up who will respect the running game.

2. John Samuel Shenker

Auburn Tigers tight end John Samuel Shenker (47) breaks free for a touchdown after a catch during overtime during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Auburn Tigers 24-22 in 4OT.

Last Year’s Statistics - 33 receptions, 413 yards, 0 TDs

Predicted 2022 Statistics - 35 receptions, 500 yards, 8 TDs

John Samuel Shenker broke the Auburn record for most catches and most receiving yards by a tight end in 2021. He will look to break his own records in his final season of eligibility on the Plains. Shenker changed numbers from 47 to 25, which means he will be much faster according to all laws of physics. All joking aside, Shenker will be the safety net for whoever Auburn plays at quarterback. I believe Shenker, along with his other tight ends, will be a big red-zone and short yardage threat this season, which will increase his numbers from last season.

1. Ja’Varrius Johnson

Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Auburn Tigers wide receiver Ja'Varrius Johnson (6) catches a pass for touchdown in the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Last Year’s Statistics - 19 receptions, 274 yards, 2 TDs

Predicted 2022 Statistics - 45 receptions, 850 yards, 6 TDs

One of the big wins of the offseason for the Tigers was Ja’Varrius Johnson returning from the transfer portal. The former Hewitt-Trussville receiver showed off his speed last season, most notably on a huge screen pass for a touchdown in the first half against Mississippi State. I think Johnson will surprise people this year and have a Ryan Davis-like season from 2017. 

