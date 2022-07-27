One of biggest question marks heading into the 2022 football season for the Auburn Tigers is the wide receiver room. The group has not produced a 1,000 yard receiver since Terry Beasley in 1970. Will that trend continue this season for Bryan Harsin’s squad?

There is one thing for certain with this group: people are doubting them. Usually, when Auburn is doubted, it leads to some pretty remarkable results (ex. 2013 football, 2021 baseball, etc.).

Let’s predict who will lead Auburn in receptions during the 2022 football season.

5. Shedrick Jackson © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK Last Year’s Statistics - 40 receptions, 527 yards, 1 TD Predicted 2022 Statistics - 15 receptions, 250 yards, 3 TDs Shedrick Jackson is Auburn’s most experienced receiver on the roster. He was second on the team in yards and receptions in 2021. I believe Jackson will be used more in short yardage, jump ball situations this season due to his stature. This may effect his reception numbers on paper, but look for Jackson to be a key part of the offense on the Plains this fall. 4. Malcom Johnson Jr. © John Reed-USA TODAY Sports Last Year’s Statistics - 6 receptions, 82 yards, 1 TD Predicted 2022 Statistics - 20 receptions, 450 yards, 5 TDs Don’t let these stats fool you. Malcom Johnson Jr. has the chance to be one of the most dynamic receivers in the SEC this upcoming year. There is a chance the speedster’s average YPC (Yards Per Catch) will be upwards of 30 plus if he can take the top off of defenses. I think Auburn will look to take a few deep shots down the field this season, with MJJ being the target on most of those. 3. Koy Moore © Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Last Year’s Statistics - 5 receptions, 71 yards, 0 TDs (LSU) Predicted 2022 Statistics - 25 receptions, 500 yards, 4 TDs Koy Moore is the wildcard in this receiver room. The LSU transfer has received praise from Coach Harsin and his teammates in his short time since his arrival at Auburn. Moore’s size and frame is reminiscent of Darius Slayton, who was a big deep threat target for the Tigers during his college years. I think Moore will fit nicely in that role and will carve defenses up who will respect the running game. 2. John Samuel Shenker © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK Last Year’s Statistics - 33 receptions, 413 yards, 0 TDs Predicted 2022 Statistics - 35 receptions, 500 yards, 8 TDs John Samuel Shenker broke the Auburn record for most catches and most receiving yards by a tight end in 2021. He will look to break his own records in his final season of eligibility on the Plains. Shenker changed numbers from 47 to 25, which means he will be much faster according to all laws of physics. All joking aside, Shenker will be the safety net for whoever Auburn plays at quarterback. I believe Shenker, along with his other tight ends, will be a big red-zone and short yardage threat this season, which will increase his numbers from last season. 1. Ja’Varrius Johnson © Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports Last Year’s Statistics - 19 receptions, 274 yards, 2 TDs Predicted 2022 Statistics - 45 receptions, 850 yards, 6 TDs One of the big wins of the offseason for the Tigers was Ja’Varrius Johnson returning from the transfer portal. The former Hewitt-Trussville receiver showed off his speed last season, most notably on a huge screen pass for a touchdown in the first half against Mississippi State. I think Johnson will surprise people this year and have a Ryan Davis-like season from 2017.

