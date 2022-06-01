Skip to main content

2024 quarterback Prentiss Noland sets up visits with Auburn Football

Prentiss Noland sets a date to visit Auburn.

Prentiss Noland is a very talented pro-style quarterback in the class of 2024. He is from Fairburn, Georgia, and stands at 6'3 and weighs 195 pounds.

He is a left-handed quarterback, which is very interesting since you don't see one all that often. 

Noland is very accurate and a great decision-maker. Although he is listed as a pro-style quarterback, he uses his legs to leave the pocket if he is under pressure. 

Noland is listed as a four-star recruit on Rivals. He already has five SEC offers from Auburn, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, and Arkansas.  

Noland announced via his Twitter that he will be taking a visit to the Plains on June 3rd. 

Sports Illustrated Recruiting Expert John Garcia often says that it is crucial for teams to bring in a quarterback in every recruiting class. 

Auburn hasn't had a commitment for the 2024 class yet, which is not surprising since those players are only juniors in high school. 

Making Noland the first commit of the 2024 class would be an excellent start for the Tigers. Getting a four-star quarterback to kick off your recruiting class would be a great sign of future success. 

Noland has already visited Auburn a few times, so the fact that he continues to want to come back shows his interest. 

Noland has all of the attributes to be the next great Auburn quarterback, so the coaching staff will do everything they can to make that a reality. 

Here are a few videos that highlight how much arm talent Noland possesses. 

Football

