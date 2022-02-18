Auburn football promotes Eric Kiesau to offensive coordinator

Auburn has found its next offensive coordinator. After Austin Davis stepped away from the position, many expected Bryan Harsin to look to Eric Kiesau as their next offensive coordinator.

The other news Friday was that Harsin promoted defensive analyst Roc Bellatoni to edge linebackers coach and special teams coordinator, replacing Bert Watts who left to coach on the Denver Broncos coaching staff.

Zac Etheridge was promoted to Associate Head Coach.

Kiesau was promoted to wide receiver coach last year in September after Harsin felt that a change was needed a few weeks into the season. Harsin's connection with Kiesau is a strong one that dates back to him spending four seasons at Boise State under Harsin.

The common belief is that Harsin will be calling the shots regarding Auburn's offense in 2022 and he will need someone who thinks similarly with the same type of approach to the game. Kiesau makes a ton of sense in that regard.

With Auburn's staff now complete, the Tigers will look to prepare for spring practice where a ton of positional battles will take place and form a solid foundation for summer workouts and fall camp.

Kiesau's promotion will more than likely keep some level of sustainability on the offensive side of the ball that has already seen a decent amount of change this offseason with Mike Bobo not being retained and quarterback Bo Nix entering the transfer portal.

Auburn's spring practice starts on March 14th with the spring wrapping up on A-Day. The annual Auburn scrimmage will be held on April 9th.