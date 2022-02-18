Skip to main content

Auburn football promotes Eric Kiesau to offensive coordinator

Auburn promoted Eric Kiesau to offensive coordinator

Auburn has found its next offensive coordinator. After Austin Davis stepped away from the position, many expected Bryan Harsin to look to Eric Kiesau as their next offensive coordinator. 

The other news Friday was that Harsin promoted defensive analyst Roc Bellatoni to edge linebackers coach and special teams coordinator, replacing Bert Watts who left to coach on the Denver Broncos coaching staff. 

Zac Etheridge was promoted to Associate Head Coach.

Kiesau was promoted to wide receiver coach last year in September after Harsin felt that a change was needed a few weeks into the season. Harsin's connection with Kiesau is a strong one that dates back to him spending four seasons at Boise State under Harsin. 

The common belief is that Harsin will be calling the shots regarding Auburn's offense in 2022 and he will need someone who thinks similarly with the same type of approach to the game. Kiesau makes a ton of sense in that regard. 

With Auburn's staff now complete, the Tigers will look to prepare for spring practice where a ton of positional battles will take place and form a solid foundation for summer workouts and fall camp. 

Kiesau's promotion will more than likely keep some level of sustainability on the offensive side of the ball that has already seen a decent amount of change this offseason with Mike Bobo not being retained and quarterback Bo Nix entering the transfer portal. 

Auburn's spring practice starts on March 14th with the spring wrapping up on A-Day. The annual Auburn scrimmage will be held on April 9th. 

Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during the first half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl against Houston at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn football promotes Eric Kiesau to offensive coordinator

By Zac Blackerby
1 minute ago
Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl talks with his team during a break in the action at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Vanderbilt Commodores 42-38 at halftime.
Basketball

Bruce Pearl makes short list for Coach of the Year

By Mike Gittens
41 minutes ago
Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl celebrates after the game at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated Alabama Crimson Tide 100-81.
Basketball

Auburn Daily Weekly Roundtable

By
Trey Lee,
Mike Gittens,
Zac Blackerby,
Lindsay Crosby,
Lance Dawe and
Gray Oldenburg
4 hours ago
Oct 30, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers linebacker Owen Pappoe (0) celebrates after a tackle for a loss against the Mississippi Rebels during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Podcast: Grading Auburn football hot takes for 2022

By Zac Blackerby
6 hours ago
Jun 18, 2019; Omaha, NE, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Butch Thompson observes the national anthem prior to the game against the Louisville Cardinals in the 2019 College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports
Baseball

How to watch Auburn baseball in the State Farm College Baseball Showdown

By Zac Blackerby
18 hours ago
Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) carries the ball against Houston Cougars during the second half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Football

5 Bold Predictions for Auburn Football in 2022

By Trey Lee
Feb 17, 2022
Jan 5, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward JT Thor (21) brings the ball up the court during fourth quarter action against the Detroit Pistons at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Auburn basketball in the NBA: How the Tigers are performing

By Gray Oldenburg
Feb 17, 2022
Jun 16, 2019; Omaha, NE, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Butch Thompson greets home plate umpire Billy Haze prior to the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the 2019 College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports
Baseball

Auburn baseball series preview: State Farm College Baseball Showdown

By Lindsay Crosby
Feb 17, 2022