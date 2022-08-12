Auburn quarterback battle: What we know, what we don't know

TJ Finley transferred in from LSU during the 2021 offseason. He competed with incumbent Bo Nix for playing time, but couldn't do anything but merely push Nix in camp. He began the season as the backup for the Tigers.

Four games into the season Bo Nix was benched for Finley against Georgia State. After going 13 of 27 (48.1%) with no touchdowns, Nix left the game with the Tigers down 24-12 in the third quarter. The ensuing State drive, Auburn blocked a Panthers punt and returned it for a touchdown to make it a one score game. Another punt, this time unblocked, left TJ Finley and the offense with 2:45 left in the third to try and lead the Tigers on their first touchdown drive of the game.

His first three drives ended with a missed field goal, a punt, and a fumble on Georgia State's 31-yard line.

Auburn forced the Panthers into their sixth consecutive punt, and TJ Finley led the Tigers on a 13-play, 98-yard drive that concluded with a wild touchdown pass to Shedrick Jackson on fourth down. Smoke Monday housed an interception to make the final score Auburn 34, Georgia State 24.

There was a small portion of the fanbase that was calling for Nix's job before the beginning of the season, and after Finley stepped in and led the Tigers to a win they desperately needed, the voices asking for TJ to start to start grew louder.

Auburn chose to stick with Nix for the next six games. It took Nix's season-ending injury against Mississippi State for Finley to step back into a starting role.

TJ started the final three games of the season for the Tigers in 2021, completing 55.8% of his passes for 552 yards (184 passing yards per game), four touchdowns and one interception. Auburn lost all three games by a combined 10 points.

There were rumors that Finley's accuracy had improved during spring practice. According to reports, he looked like a better version of himself. He finished the spring game 11 of 19 for 137 yards and one touchdown. It didn't look like much had changed. Oregon transfer QB Robby Ashford won A-Day Offensive MVP.

Finley entered the summer without much fanfare... but still in the mix for what has been the most tightly-contested quarterback battle the Tigers have had in quite some time. Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada (who missed the spring because of injury) got healthy, and started working out with the receivers during the offseason.

This was well documented on social media.

Now, we enter fall camp with Finley taking the majority of first-team reps. He's not looked great, but he's not as far behind the pack as some might have assumed entering camp.

He's firmly in the mix (some might say the leader) and has a legitimate chance to win the starting job. It will be interesting to see where the battle stands after Auburn's first scrimmage on Saturday. We currently don't know what the pecking order will look like following that practice, but we can assume that Finley will have some sort of share of the first team reps following.