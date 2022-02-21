Skip to main content

A loot at Auburn's quarterback position before spring practice

Let's make the case for every Auburn quarterback on the roster.

When Bo Nix announced he was entering the transfer portal, it was easy to expect that Bryan Harsin would have a quarterback battle on his hands going into the 2022 season. 

T.J. Finely earned some reps and a handful of starts at the end of the 2021 season and had a hard time getting the offense going consistently against South Carolina, Alabama, and Houston. 

After the season ended, Auburn would go out and get two new quarterbacks to transfer in and be a part of the roster. 

Zach Calzada transferred from Texas A&M and Robby Ashford was an Oregon Duck a year ago. These two new signal callers join Finley, redshirt freshman Dematrius Davis, and true freshman Holden Geriner. 

Let's look at each quarterback on Auburn's roster and see where they stand in the starting quarterback battle and how any of the five could win the starting job. 

Zach Calzada

Oct 23, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Zach Calzada (10) throws the ball during the first quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Year: Junior

Why they could start: Calzada was one of the few roster spots that Auburn went out and added this offseason. Harsin spoke highly of Calzada during the week of the Texas A&M game and Calzada is bringing in almost a full season of SEC experience to the table. 

Why they won't start: He won't be able to win the job in the spring based on reports of his non-throwing shoulder. It appears that he will be limited in spring and won't get enough reps for him to win the job. 

T.J. Finley

Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback TJ Finley (1) passes against the Houston Cougars during the second half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Year: Junior

Why they could start: Finley knows the system. Even though there has been a change at the offensive coordinator position, Finley will be familiar with what Harsin wants to see in his quarterback. Finley will more than likely receive the most reps with the starters this spring. 

Why they won't start: Too inconsistent. 

Dematrius Davis

Auburn quarterback Dematrius Davis (18) runs drills during an open football practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, March 20, 2021.

Year: Redshirt freshman 

Why they could start: Davis has a tremendous amount of talent. His raw ability will give him a chance to start for Auburn in 2022. His mobility paired with his accuracy could present a very high ceiling. 

Why they won't start: He didn't see any time on the field as a true freshman. Whether that was by design or something that transpired during the season, it doesn't help his stance due to not getting enough reps last year. There's a question regarding if his style is a fit in Auburn's offense as well. 

Holden Geriner

Benedictine quarterback Holden Geriner stiff-arms North Oconee's Rodrick Finch to the ground in a state semifinal win on Dec. 3 at Memorial Stadium.

Year: Freshman

Why they could start: He looks like a Bryan Harsin quarterback. He's got a strong and accurate arm, can stand in the pocket and deliver a strike, and is mobile enough to extend the play when he needs to. He may be the most talented quarterback on the roster. 

Why they won't start: It'd be a lot to overcome as a true freshman to come in and win the job. 

Robby Ashford

May 1, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Robby Ashford (6) looks to throw during Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Year: Redshirt freshman 

Why they could start: Ashford has a ton of potential as an athlete. He's from the area and has plenty of relationships with guys already on this team. 

Why they won't start: Too many guys in front of him. Similarly to Davis, this offense may not match up with what his style could be. 

Regardless of how this plays out, it will an important position to watch this offseason. 

