Auburn football quarterback TJ Finley arrested

Auburn quarterback TJ Finley was taken into custody by the Auburn Police Department after he tried to elude officers.

The Auburn football program and athletic department have stated that they are aware of what is happening but are not prepared to make a statement.

Just days ago, Finley signed a deal with Amazon becoming the first college football player to have a contract with the multi-billion dollar company. Finley's clothing line is set to be featured on Amazon's fashion branch.

It is saddening that Finley had such a significant achievement then, just days later, made a mistake that could really affect his life.

Before this news broke, Finley was battling with Zach Calzada for the starting quarterback job. More than likely, his chances of winning that job are out the window.

Coach Harsin is a big believer in making sure his football players are respectable people off the field. Finley's actions are not how Coach Harsin wants his football team to be represented.

Since the team has not made a statement yet, we do not know if Finley will remain a part of the Auburn football program after this mess is cleaned up.

We will know more when someone from Auburn makes an official statement, but all we have to go off right now is the police report.

