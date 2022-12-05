Transfer receiver Rara Thomas set to visit the Auburn Tigers

Mississippi State wide receiver Rara Thomas has entered the transfer portal and is looking to stay in the SEC.

Per a report from Chad Simmons of On3, Thomas plans on visiting Auburn on December 10th. Then he will visit the Georgia Bulldogs on the 11th and 12th. He will then visit Tennessee on the 17th and 18th.

In the last two seasons, Thomas has hauled in over 60 catches and has found the endzone 12 times.

In his report, Simmons cites a source that puts Georgia as the early favorite for his services.

Thomas is from Eufala, Alabama. Against Auburn on November 5th, Thomas caught six passes for 84 yards. He scored two touchdowns. In 2021, he brought in two catches for 22 yards.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound receiver could bring a lot of pop to a new offense.

Wide receiver isn't the biggest need for the Auburn roster but a talent like Thomas on the field could help the Tigers in the passing game. With Hugh Freeze taking over as head coach, he will want to bring in guys and recruit the needs for his offensive system. Perhaps that will be part of Auburn's sales pitch when he comes to the Plains this weekend.

