Skip to main content

Transfer receiver Rara Thomas set to visit the Auburn Tigers

The former Mississippi State pass catcher will probably stay in the SEC.

Mississippi State wide receiver Rara Thomas has entered the transfer portal and is looking to stay in the SEC. 

Per a report from Chad Simmons of On3, Thomas plans on visiting Auburn on December 10th. Then he will visit the Georgia Bulldogs on the 11th and 12th. He will then visit Tennessee on the 17th and 18th. 

In the last two seasons, Thomas has hauled in over 60 catches and has found the endzone 12 times. 

In his report, Simmons cites a source that puts Georgia as the early favorite for his services. 

Thomas is from Eufala, Alabama. Against Auburn on November 5th, Thomas caught six passes for 84 yards. He scored two touchdowns. In 2021, he brought in two catches for 22 yards. 

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound receiver could bring a lot of pop to a new offense. 

Wide receiver isn't the biggest need for the Auburn roster but a talent like Thomas on the field could help the Tigers in the passing game. With Hugh Freeze taking over as head coach, he will want to bring in guys and recruit the needs for his offensive system. Perhaps that will be part of Auburn's sales pitch when he comes to the Plains this weekend. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Rara Thomas (0) makes a reception for a touchdown while defended by Auburn Tigers cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett (18) during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Transfer receiver Rara Thomas set to visit the Auburn Tigers

By Zac Blackerby
Clemson wide receiver E.J. Williams (6) puts on his helmet during warm ups before the game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia Monday, September 5, 2022. Ncaa Fb Clemson At Georgia Tech
Football

Clemson's E.J. Williams is entering the transfer portal

By Zac Blackerby
Nov 27, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Javion Cohen (70) celebrates as he leaves the filed after defeating the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Alabama defeated Auburn in four overtimes. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Alabama offensive lineman Javion Cohen is entering the transfer portal

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn Tigers football coach Hugh Freeze is introduced at the Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022
Football

REPORT: Jake Thornton to coach Auburn's offensive line

By Jack Singley
Auburn head women's basketball coach Johnnie Harris at SEC Media Days 2022.
Basketball

Auburn blows past UCF

By Daniel Locke
Auburn baseball's Cole Foster in the win against Texas Tech.
Baseball

RHP Joseph Gonzalez, SS Cole Foster named Top 100 MLB Draft prospects for 2023

By Lindsay Crosby
10 Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze intro presser on Tuesday, Nov. 29 2022 in Auburn, Ala.Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

Hugh Freeze sends a message to recruits on College Gameday

By Zac Blackerby
Dec 2, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Yohan Traore (21) takes a shot over Colgate Raiders forward Ryan Moffatt (4) during the first half at Neville Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Auburn Twitter had toothpaste relate memes ready after blowing out Colgate

By Andrew Stefaniak