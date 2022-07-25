Skip to main content

Auburn receives multiple crystal balls, predictions to land four-star EDGE Wilky Denaud

The Tigers are in pursuit of a four-star EDGE from Florida.
Four-star defensive lineman Wilky Denaud received two crystal balls for Auburn on 247 Sports. Auburn Undercover's Christian Clemente and Jason Caldwell both submitted a crystal ball Monday afternoon. On3's Keith Niebuhr and Jeffery Lee dropped a prediction for the Tigers to land Denaud around the same time. Both Niebuhr and Lee have 55% confidence in the pick.

Denaud, a 6-foot-4 245 pound EDGE out of John Carroll High School in Fort Pierce, Florida, is the No. 337 prospect in the 247 Sports composite rankings, and the No. 362 prospect in the On3 consensus rankings. He was initially a Florida State lean back in the spring. Now that the Tigers have gotten involved, it seems that things are swinging in Auburn's direction.

This is what 247Sports' recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins had to say about Denaud's game:

Measurables: A bigger edge player that can create some pressure... Could probably hover around 255 pounds at the next level, but frame looks like it should eventually carry 265 pounds or more.Analysis: Has plenty of experience working as a 6/7-technique in a traditional 4-3 front... Somewhat flexible in the lower half and has flashed the ability over the years to bend while running the arc. Not one to bail on a rush and will keep his legs pumping while in backside pursuit more times than not. Adequate snap anticipation and a decent first step allows him to wedge his way into the backfield, but at times seems to play at one speed and lack real juice, which makes sense given subpar testing profile. 

Outlook: Skillset and larger build suggests that he could probably get the job done as an edge-setting defensive end for a Power Five program, but ceiling might ultimately be highest as a 4/5-technique in a 3-4 look. Likely going to need some time to get adjusted to the physicality of big-time college football after playing in one of the Sunshine State’s lower classifications. However, has produced for three straight years under the lights and owns a promising multi-sport background.

As a junior in 2021, Denaud recorded 55 tackles, 14 TFL, 3.5 sacks, and one interception. He holds offers from 16 Power Five schools, including six SEC schools.

