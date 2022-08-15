Preseason AP Top 25 Poll: Auburn Tigers receiving votes

Skip to main content

Preseason AP Top 25 Poll: Auburn Tigers unranked to begin season

The Tigers are on the outside looking in to begin the 2022 season.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The preseason AP Top 25 poll was released Monday morning.

The Auburn Tigers are not ranked inside the poll to begin the season. However, they are receiving votes.

Auburn earned 15 points from the voters, leaving them outside of the poll but inside the 'others receiving votes' category. Based on where they fall in total points, the Tigers will technically be ranked No. 36 to begin the season. Five of Auburn's 12 regular season opponents will start the season inside the top 25 (Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M, Arkansas, and Ole Miss).

This marks the second season in a row that the Tigers did not start the season ranked in the AP Top 25 poll. The last time that happened was 2012-13.

A total of six SEC teams are ranked. The ACC has five teams, the Big Ten has four, the Pac 12 and the Big 12 have three, the AAC has two, and the independents have two.

A panel of 62 sports writers and broadcasters from around the country votes on the poll weekly.

Here is the entire AP Top 25.

1. Alabama

2. Ohio State

3. Georgia

4. Clemson

5. Notre Dame

6. Texas A&M

7. Utah

8. Michigan

9. Oklahoma

10. Baylor

11. Oregon

12. Oklahoma State

13. North Carolina State

14. USC

15. Michigan State

16. Miami

17. Pittsburgh

18. Wisconsin

19. Arkansas

20. Kentucky

21. Ole Miss

22. Wake Forest

23. Cincinnati

24. Houston

25. BYU

Auburn opens the season on September 3rd vs Mercer. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. and will be aired on the SEC Network.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during warm ups before Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.
Football

Preseason AP Top 25 Poll: Auburn Tigers receiving votes

By Lance Dawe12 minutes ago
Seth Williams catches touchdown against Kentucky
Football

Seth Williams shines for the Denver Broncos in their first preseason game

By Andrew Stefaniak34 minutes ago
Zach Calzada (10)Auburn football scrimmage on Saturday, August 13, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Podcasts

Podcast: Auburn football can win with TJ Finley, Zach Calzada, or Robby Ashford at quarterback

By Zac Blackerby1 hour ago
1 Coach Bryan Harsin talks to his team after the first scrimmage of training camp Saturday.Auburn football scrimmage on Saturday, August 13, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

LB target Marcellius Pulliam names Auburn in his top schools

By Zac Blackerby2 hours ago
Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Auburn won 38-23. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Creating Chaos: Five SEC teams that could shake up the conference in 2022

By Lance Dawe18 hours ago
1 Coach Bryan Harsin talks to his team after the first scrimmage of training camp Saturday.Auburn football scrimmage on Saturday, August 13, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

Five things we learned from Bryan Harsin following Auburn's first fall camp scrimmage

By Lance DaweAug 13, 2022 11:29 PM EDT
Thompson linebacker Kendall Franklin LB (20) and Thompson linebacker Seth Hampton (18) work to tackle Central wide receiver Karmello English (2) during the 7A state championship game in Birmingham Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr] 7a Championship Central Vs Thompson
Football

Updated look at Auburn football's 2023 recruiting class after landing JC Hart

By Andrew StefaniakAug 13, 2022 4:00 PM EDT
Coach Bryan Harsin addresses the team at Auburn's fall camp.
Football

Five things to look for during Auburn football's first scrimmage of fall camp

By Lance DaweAug 13, 2022 3:10 PM EDT