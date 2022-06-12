Bo Hughley spoke highly of his official visit to Auburn

The Auburn Tigers are heavily pursuing 4-star offensive tackle Bo Hughley to help them on the offensive line moving forward.

Hughley, who is currently committed to the Georgia Bulldogs, spent the weekend on The Plains on an official visit to see the Auburn football program. He's been on campus a handful of times but on an official visit, Bryan Harsin and his staff are able to show more of everything they have to offer as well as the coaching staff being able to get to know the recruits on a deeper level.

Hughley is listed at 6-foot-7, 295-pounds, and a top 100 player nationally according to On3.

“Today went good," Hughley told reporters after his official visit. "Overall this weekend went great. We did a tour, took pictures, went out on the field. We chilled with the coaches all weekend. They treated us like family so its been really great. I feel like I caught a vibe with the coaches, and the players actually.”

Hughley confirmed that Auburn is still one of his top five schools and that the visit moved the Tigers up his list. He added that he still feels good about Georgia.

Hughley did add, “As far as being 100% solid somewhere, I feel like nobody will know my official answer until signing day."

Hughley added that he may be coming next weekend to take an unofficial visit to Auburn.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube