LOOK: Auburn football commit tries to flip Georgia commit on Twitter

Auburn football commit Bradyn Joiner called out Georgia commit RyQueze McElderry on Twitter.

Auburn fans are going to love offensive line commitment Bradyn Joiner

Joiner was the first member of Auburn's 2023 recruiting class and has been steady as he could be for the first several months of the year since he committed on January first. 

Over the weekend, he tweeted at RyQuese McElderry, a Georgia offensive line commitment and Joiner's cousin, saying that he wants him to flip from Georgia to Auburn. 

The tweet from Joiner read, "We want RyQuese McElderry." It also had two pictures in it. One was both of them in Auburn jerseys. The other picture shows McElderry celebrating after Joiner is photoshopped about to dunk a basketball. It's fantastic. 

McElderry committed to Georiga back in November of 2021. Since then, he's visited Auburn including an official visit on May 27th. The 6-foot-3, 340-pound lineman took his official visit to Georgia last weekend. 

Interestingly enough, McElderry responded to Joiner's tweet with a quote tweet. 

Perhaps Joiner can help the coaching staff by getting the Georgia commitment to flip to the Auburn Tigers. The offensive line is a concern and is a major team need as Bryan Harsin and his staff continue to build the program. 

Auburn Tigers helmet on the sideline during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
