How Auburn recruiting may look if Auburn and Bryan Harsin part ways

Auburn football has been scattered on the recruiting trail since Bryan Harsin arrived as the head coach on The Plains but what could happen over the next few months is interesting.

Typically, when a program moves on from a head coach, a handful of players will de-commit and potentially follow their position coach, head coach, or go to another school that they considered earlier in their recruitment.

According to Sports Illustrated's Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia, that may be less of an issue for the Tigers if they were to move on from Harsin.

High school recruits are so aware and tuned into what is going on throughout the landscape of college football. The players that committed to Auburn so far had to know that a breakup between Harsin and the school was a possibility.

"We've already seen the negative impacts of that," Garcia said when asked about Auburn's commits choosing the school opposed to the coach. "Slow start to the cycle, all the misses on the quarterback front notwithstanding. All of the damage has already been done. On the positive end of this, if Harsin rebounds and figures it out and everyone is happy, or a new coach with a bigger name and reputation comes in. There are also some opportunities for the recruits to follow up and say 'I'd like to stay but this new coaching staff doesn't view me the same way.' It works both ways. So there's a way both for the staff and the recruits to fall forward here."

