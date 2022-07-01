Skip to main content

A look at the Auburn football recruiting class after the Jeremiah Cobb committment

Jeremiah Cobb is the Tiger's third commitment of the 2023 class.

So far, in the class of 2023, Auburn football has three commitments. They are Jeremiah Cobb, Bradyn Joiner, and Terrance Love

Cobb is the most recent of these commits and is the highest-rated recruit of the bunch. Cobb is a running back that is very versatile in his abilities. He is a one-cut back with blazing speed. One of Cobb's best attributes is his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield. He will be a big addition to the class; with Tank Bigsby leaving for the NFL after this season, the Tigers will need help at the running back position. 

The Tigers' first commitment of the 2023 class was interior offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner. He is a smaller offensive lineman, only standing 6-foot-1. However, Joiner's sole position will likely be center, and the position does not require any amount of height. What the position does require is high football IQ, which Joiner possesses. His traits could allow him to develop into the leader of the offensive line in years to come. Auburn will be losing their starting center Nick Brahms after this upcoming season, so the adding of Joiner to the line will prove to be massive. Joiner has also been helping the coaching staff on the recruiting trail. He is a leader. He's the exact type of player Coach Harsin wants on his team.

The third commit for the Tigers right now is safety Love. Love is a versatile ball hawk that hails from Fairburn, Georgia. He's is a top 300 recruit in the country and has the build and athleticism to play any position in the defensive backfield. He chose the Tigers over the likes of Alabama and Arkansas, so he was a highly sought-after recruit. Love will be a big help in the defensive backfield for the Tigers for years to come. 

These three players were the first three additions to the class of 2023 for the Tigers, but the coaching staff will look to add many more recruits over the coming months. Hopefully, the recent addition of Cobb will get the ball rolling for the Tigers in the class of 2023. 

