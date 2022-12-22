Skip to main content

Sports Illustrated credits Hugh Freeze for major flips on Early Signing Day

Hugh Freeze gets credit for flipping Keldric Faulk and Kaylin Lee.

Wednesday was a solid day for the Auburn football program. 

Hugh Freeze pounded the pavement on the recruiting front as soon as he was hired as Auburn's head football coach. It turned into Auburn's 2023 class climbing the rankings over the following few weeks leading into Wednesday's signing day. 

Sports Illustrated's John Garcia recapped the day and put Auburn's current class as the 19th-ranked class in the country. 

Here's what Garcia wrote. 

In the flip game, before Oregon stole the spotlight Wednesday, it was Hugh Freeze and Co. doing so at a high clip. It continued in a big way on defense with the flip of Ohio State's Kayin Lee and Florida State's Keldric Faulk. Somehow, the Tigers staff is ahead of schedule.

Garcia is certainly right about the impact Faulk and Lee should have on both the recruiting class as a whole and the roster in 2023. 

His note at the end "Somehow, the Tigers staff is ahead of schedule," is a huge statement. Freeze and his staff inherited a program and a roster with a ton of holes. What they've been able to do in such a short amount of time is pretty eye-opening. 

Auburn's class currently has only one SI99 recruit committed, running back Jeremiah Cobb. He did not sign his letter of intent yesterday. He plans on waiting until February. 

Coach Hugh Freeze, Coach Zac Etheridge and Coach Carnell Williams talk during the morning ofAuburn football signing day on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
