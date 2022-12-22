National Signing Day 2022: Alabama Runs Away With No. 1 Recruiting Class

Wednesday wasn't the end of the 2023 college football recruiting cycle, but the bulk of the work across the sport is officially in the books following the first day of the Early Signing period.

The defacto signing day included marquee decisions, surprises, flips and everything in between in what has been an unpredictable cycle. Yes, some key recruits remain undecided, but most of the needle-moving players who would affect the top classes have settled on their next steps.

Considering how programs landed the top level of talent accumulation (SI99 recruits), hit premium positions, addressed needs and put position groups together is how SI ranks the following classes after Wednesday.

1. Alabama

Verbal Commitments: 27

SI99 Recruits: 12

One could argue Bama began its clinching of the top spot the day before signing day, when it flipped top-10 prospect Kadyn Proctor from the local Iowa Hawkeyes, but Nick Saban's program hit on more key targets anyway Wednesday in landing in-state defensive stars James Smith and Qua Russaw. The Montgomery (Ala.) Carver duo, along with Proctor, all sit ranked within the top 25 of the SI99 prospects rankings. Alabama holds 12 members of the ranking in the 27-man class as of Wednesday evening. Texas A&M's historic haul last cycle capped at 13 members in February. UA has time, and No. 1 cornerback Cormani McClain didn't sign with Miami on Wednesday, to potentially make up ground in the near future.

2. Georgia

Verbal Commitments: 26

SI99 Recruits: 9

As per usual, the close was strong with Kirby Smart. Georgia was able to bring south Florida defensive back recruit Daniel Harris back in the class, but more importantly it paired SI99 pass rusher Samuel M'Pemba with another elite at the position in Wednesday's addition of Damon Wilson. Georgia also rounded out its running back haul in flipping N.C. State running back commitment Kyron Jones.

3. Texas

Verbal Commitments: 22

SI99 Recruits: 9

The Longhorns had another strong day on the trail, officially inking many commitments that were contested late like Johntay Cook, Cedric Baxter, Sydir Mitchell, Derek Williams and Malik Muhammad, but it also pulled off another pass-rushing upset against rival Oklahoma in Tausili Akana. Officially wrapping up the Arch Manning recruitment, beyond any doubt, counts for an extra oomph as well.

4. Miami

Verbal Commitments:26

SI99 Recruits: 8

The Hurricanes had a strong day on the addition front, addressing a need in signing local cornerback Damari Brown over Alabama and Florida State. It was arguably the hottest program on the trail entering the signing period, but it did suffer the biggest (and ongoing) scare of Wednesday as future CB1 Cormani McClain elected not to sign a National Letter of Intent.

5. LSU

Verbal Commitments: 25

SI99 Recruits: 5

While Brian Kelly's program lost out on Daylen Austin in the secondary (one of many who flipped to Oregon) Wednesday, the Tigers pulled a flip of their own in Vanderbilt tight end commitment Ka'Morreun Pimpton.

6. Oregon

Verbal Commitments: 28

SI99 Recruits: 4

The Ducks simply stole the show Wednesday, and it did so from the outset in flipping longtime Baylor quarterback commitment Austin Novosad. It then pulled an even longer shot of a flip in snagging another SI99 recruit in safety Peyton Bowen. He had been on board with Notre Dame for about a year before the change of heart. UO pulled another Irish pledge in running back Jayden Limar, as well as LSU secondary commitment Daylen Austin. The biggest Pac-12 footprint win was no flip at all, instead it was the edging of USC and Ohio State for SoCal pass rusher Matayo Uiagalelei.

7. Ohio State

Verbal Commitments: 20

SI99 Recruits: 7

Ohio State didn't have as big a splash as some programs, even losing out on longtime pledge Kayin Lee at cornerback to the Auburn Tigers early in the day. But it held onto longstanding key commitments like wide receivers Brandon Inniss and Carnell Tate while hitting an area of need in landing the signature of former LSU pass rusher commitment Joshua Mickens.

8. Notre Dame

Verbal Commitments: 24

SI99 Recruits: 7

The Bowen flip to Oregon was the shocker of the day in the recruiting world, even though the Letter of Intent to UO still hadn't come in by 7 p.m. ET. Limar's move to the Ducks was much more expected after he took extra recruiting visits. Marcus Freeman's program did ink the rest of the 24 pledges Wednesday, officially welcoming in an elite trench class on both sides of the ball to pair with the type of skill players many Irish fans have been waiting for, led by SI99 wide receivers Jaden Greathouse and Braylon James.

9. Tennessee

Verbal Commitments: 25

SI99 Recruits: 5

Another program mostly focused on maintenance of the class rather than scores of additions, the Vols did pick up the commitment of in-state running back DeSean Bishop Wednesday.

10. Florida

Verbal Commitments: 20

SI99 Recruits: 4

Florida may or may not have pushed a pair of in-state commitments out of the recruiting class this week, which doesn't pair very well without any reciprocation come signing day. While UF has built a strong and balanced class to date, it struck out on late targets leading up to this week and doesn't look strong for a pair of Thursday decision-makers as cornerback Desmond Ricks and defensive lineman Jordan Hall prepare to announce. Billy Napier's staff did help UF hold onto commits coveted by others, though, like defensive back Sharif Denson and wide receiver Andy Jean.

11. Clemson

Verbal Commitments: 26

SI99 Recruits: 4

The Tigers stood pat with their strong class, including another head-turning defensive line haul, and added Alabama running back Jamarius Haynes to the haul. This signing day for the CU faithful may become more known for Dabo Swinney's remarks than any drama in getting in more talented recruits.

12. Oklahoma

Verbal Commitments: 24

SI99 Recruits: 2

OU could still have something to say about being ranked outside of the top 10 depending on the NLI status on Peyton Bowen and David Hicks over the next 48 hours, but for now Wednesday was a miss for Brent Venables. It didn't win the commitment of Bowen despite considerable flip rumors and another potential addition—Akana—spurned OU for rival Texas at a position of need.

13. USC

Verbal Commitments: 20

SI99 Recruits: 4

The Trojans held onto their 2023 pledges and locked in another head-turning offensive group, but the glaring miss of local star Uiagalelei to rival Oregon will sting in more ways than one. It's no secret it's the defensive upgrades the college football world wants to see at SC and secondly, there were points in this recruitment that it appeared as if the Trojans were in fact the team to beat for the St. John Bosco two-way talent.

14. Penn State

Verbal Commitments: 23

SI99 Recruits: 2

A strong commitment class signed Wednesday with the exception of south Florida safety Conrad Hussey, who is still being pushed by the in-state Florida State Seminoles and Miami Hurricanes.

15. South Carolina

Verbal Commitments: 22

SI99 Recruits: 1

Shane Beamer's program entered the day red hot, having won out in some key late battles like that of offensive lineman Oluwatosin Babalade and junior college lineman Elijah Davis. But there is also plenty in front of USC going forward, from the potential flip of Syracuse QB commitment LaNorris Sellers on Friday and the possibility of landing football and track star Nyckoles Harbor in February.

16. Florida State

Verbal Commitments: 16

SI99 Recruits: 2

While the loss of pass-rusher commitment Keldric Faulk to local Auburn was a tough pill to swallow, FSU held onto other contested commitments and added to its haul in the trenches. Offensive lineman Andre Otto picked up late momentum before inking garnet and gold as did two-way skill player Edwin Joseph, who also picked the Seminoles Wednesday.

17. Texas A&M

Verbal Commitments: 18

SI99 Recruits: 3

The Aggies came into the week hot, highlighted by flipping Ole Miss QB commitment Marcel Reed, and stayed on course through Wednesday. Local linebacker Chantz Johnson and Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington wide receiver Micah Tease each jumped into Jimbo Fisher's improving class. Top defensive commitment David Hicks isn't signing until Friday, however, in a final move that will be plenty focused on no matter where he ends up.

19. Auburn

Verbal Commitments: 19

SI99 Recruits: 1

In the flip game, before Oregon stole the spotlight Wednesday, it was Hugh Freeze and Co. doing so at a high clip. It continued in a big way on defense with the flip of Ohio State's Kayin Lee and Florida State's Keldric Faulk. Somehow, the Tigers staff is ahead of schedule.

20. Michigan

Verbal Commitments: 23

SI99 Recruits: 0

UM picked up multiple recruits Wednesday, including one with the polish to play early in wide receiver Karmello English and the other in the mold of a modern secondary talent in Jyaire Hill. UM has closed well around its College Football Playoff berth.

21. Arkansas

Verbal Commitments: 20

SI99 Recruits: 0

There wasn't much movement with Sam Pittman's program on Wednesday, but more could be on the way over the New Year.

"We'll add a couple more in high school and the rest in the portal," he said.

22. TCU

Verbal Commitments: 23

SI99 Recruits: 0

The Horned Frogs had been red hot in December, so Wednesday was about signing in bulk, and 22 of the 23 verbal commitments did ink purple and black. The transfer portal additions aren't slowing down in Fort Worth, either.

23. Washington

Verbal Commitments: 20

SI99 Recruits: 0

Another program working well in December, Washington continued that momentum Wednesday in keeping Caleb Presley home. The longtime Oregon Duck commitment was the sole ounce of negative news coming out of Eugene. Locking in wide receiver Treyshaun Lyons days earlier also stands out with UW recruiting down the stretch.

24. Texas Tech

Verbal Commitments: 27

SI99 Recruits: 0

Leading into signing day, Texas Tech had been both fueled and burned by the flip game. On Wednesday, it kept the volume up by inking one of the country's biggest classes to date.

25. Utah

Verbal Commitments: 20

SI99 Recruits: 0

The December that Utah put together sneaks it into the back end of the rankings. The quality and quantity have come together for the Pac-12 champs, though the Utes did lose out on California native Carlos Wilson—who signed with Arizona Thursday.

Other Programs Under Consideration

Baylor, UCLA, Mississippi State, Louisville, North Carolina