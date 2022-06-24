Skip to main content

Auburn "ascending" for iOL target Connor Lew

The Auburn Tigers are in a good spot for Connor Lew.

The Auburn Tigers are in the running for interior offensive lineman Connor Lew

The Acworth, GA native was on campus visiting the Auburn Tigers recently and was pleased with what he saw. He's also taken official visits to Georgia, Clemson, and Miami. 

Sports Illustrated's John Garcia believes that Auburn is in a good spot regarding his recruitment  

"Auburn is probably an ascending option for him," Garcia said on the Locked On Auburn podcast. "Georgia just brought in an interior prospect and it looks like they're trending for a couple of others. Certain can start the conversation there. Other regional schools like Miami are trying to get involved with Connot as well. But it looks like he's starting to narrow this thing down."

Garcia also believes that the 6-3, 280-pound 3-star prospect wants to wrap up his recruitment sooner rather than later. 

"It looks like he wants to come off of the board relatively soon," Garcia said. "247Sports spoke to him and said he was an aviation guy. Him being a center guard type and knowing a guy like Nick Brahms who I associate with Auburn's aviation program."

Auburn has one interior offensive lineman in the 2023 class already with Braydn Joiner from Auburn high school. Lew would offer more bodies and potential depth in the interior offensive line, which Auburn needs after this season. 

Auburn Tigers helmet on the sideline during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
