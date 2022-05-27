Auburn football could be a great fit for Connor Stroh

It's been said for years - Auburn needs more offensive linemen.

The Tigers had Texas native Connor Stroh in this past weekend for an official visit.

Stroh put out a top-five list that included Auburn, Arkansas, Texas, Texas A&M, and Florida. Reports have come out that many believe Florida is no longer in the race.

Sports Illustrated's John Garcia shared some of his thoughts on Stroh's recruitment and how it impacts the Auburn Tigers.

Obviously, the state schools are going to factor in for a Texas kid, but when you start to look at the out-of-state bubble that's another contender that, that Auburn doesn't have to deal with with the Florida Gators. So I do think that's a good thing, especially again, for a kid who's going to commit here in the next couple of months.

So now. You've built a lead. How long can that be sustained as these other trips go down? That's the million-dollar question, but Auburn needs offensive linemen in the worst way. I would say nationally that they are are among the teams that need it the most. And that resonates. Linemen are very much old school in how they handle recruiting.

It's very business-like so if you are going to leave the state of Texas, this type of situation would make sense for Connor Stroh. He's got some versatility, he can be a guard or a tackle. So I'm, I'm curious to see how other teams sell him positionally versus what Auburn is saying when they're like, 'Hey, we need guys everywhere.'

Stroh has the size that teams like. He's listed at 6-foot-7, 340 pounds. He has the ability to play multiple positions but Auburn's need for tackle may help the Tigers in the fight for his services.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube