Auburn OL target Ian Geffrard picks Arkansas

The Auburn Tigers have missed on another offensive line recruit. Ian Geffrard has announced that he is committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks. 

The Mableton, Georgia native announced his decision via Twitter on Monday announcing that he would be a Razorback with the caption "Let's get to work on defense." 

The graphic lists Geffrard as a defensive lineman as opposed to the recruiting services and his own Twitter bio that list him as an offensive lineman. 

The Auburn Tigers hosted the 6-foot-6, 350-pound offensive tackle on an official visit on June 3rd. Two weeks later, Geffrard went on an official visit to see what the Arkansas Razorbacks had to offer on their official visit. 

He must have liked what he saw from Arkansas Head Coach Sam Pittman. 

The Auburn Tigers have one offensive lineman committed to the class of 2023. Auburn local Bradyn Joiner is a mauler inside but Bryan Harsin is hoping to fill the call with more big men to help bolster the future of Auburn's offensive line. 

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman stands on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
