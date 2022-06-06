Skip to main content

Auburn football is now the top school for offensive lineman Ian Geffrard

The Auburn Tigers impressed offensive tackle prospect Ian Geffrard.

Ian Geffrard liked what he saw from his time on The Plains during his official visit. The Auburn Tigers emerged as favorites for the 3-star offensive tackle from Mableton, GA.

Despite the visit going well, don't expect a final decision out of Geffrard for several months. He has other visits to take as well as wanted to wait until announcing closer to the start of the early signing period in December. 

“After speaking with Coach Harsin and Coach Friend, said that they were interested in me even up to this point still and I’d say they’re probably at the top of my list right now,” Geffrard said to the media after his visit.

He also spoke about Auburn offensive line coach Will Friend. 

“Coach Friend, it was fun,” Geffrard said. “I got to know a lot about him and who he was and who he was off the field. Because I’ve seen him on the field, I went to a spring practice one time, so you see him on the field and now off the field. Him and Coach Bernardi. It was fun and interesting to kind of experience and just observe who they were.”

It's assumed that Auburn made clear that the need for offensive linemen was a big part of the pitch to win his services. The path to playing time is clear for any high school product that projects to tackle at the next level. 

Geffrard has official visits set with Boston College and Arkansas over the next two weeks. 

Ian Geffrard, an offensive lineman from Smyrna, Ga. during Dabo Swinney Football Camp 2021 day one in Clemson Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Dabo Swinney Football Camp 2021 Day One
