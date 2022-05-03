Skip to main content

Having Jaiden Ausberry's brother on the roster could be huge for the Auburn Tigers

The Auburn Tigers could be inline to add a talented linebacker to the class.

The Auburn Tigers are pursuing linebacker Jaiden Ausberry

The 4-star defender from Baton Rouge, LA is a hot recruit that is wanted by a ton of top-tier schools including the hometown team, LSU. 

Ausberry comes from an athletic family. His dad, Verge, played at LSU. His brother, however, Austin, is a freshman cornerback at Auburn. 

Austin was one of the several targets that Bryan Harsin and his staff pulled in late in the recruiting process. He is also giving the Auburn Tigers a solid shot at landing Jaiden in the 2023 class. 

Sports Illustrated's Director of Recruiting, John Garcia Jr., had some comments about Ausberry and Auburn's shot with the 6-foot, 205-pound linebacker. 

"Well, his brother is at Auburn so that's a good starting point with Ausberry," Garcia said. "An elite recruit, certainly more coveted than his big brother and I think that's why this has become such an intriguing recruitment. You can make the argument for LSU certainly. He's a Baton Rouge kid, not just a Louisiana kid. I was in New Orleans this weekend and there's just a different 'umph' when you're talking about Baton Rouge kids."

Auburn is fighting with the likes of LSU, Alabama, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Florida, and more for his services. 

"Auburn has been on him for a long time," Garcia said. "They got his big brother signed and that is such an advantage, not only in familiarity which is important in recruiting especially when you're a kid like this working with coaching staffs that aren't very tenured at these schools but you've got a daily check-in with everything going on at the program. The feel, the culture, the long-term stability, some of the questions that we ask every day, you have a better insight and access to those answers because your brother is on the team."

