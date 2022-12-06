Auburn offers 2023 Running Back Jamrion Wilcox

The Hugh Freeze administration is hot on the recruiting trail and looks to add more.

Jamarion Wilcox, out of Douglasville, Georgia, has received his 15th Power Five offer from the Tigers.

Wilcox plays for the South Paulding Spartans and has had a massive senior season.

Wilcox has done a bit of everything for the Spartans, he has 2,059 yards rushing with 29 rushing touchdowns. He has also been a good receiver, catching 18 passes for 287 yards and a touchdown.

Jamarion wrestles and has been competitive in that as well.

If he were to join Auburn's 2023 class, Wilcox would join Jeremiah Cobb, the Montgomery Catholic 4-star running back who has been committed to Auburn since July.

