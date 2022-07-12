Skip to main content

Auburn football target Jelani Thurman will make a decision this weekend

Auburn recruiting target Jelani Thurman set his commitment date.

The Auburn Tigers are hoping to add another commitment soon. 

Four-star tight end Jelani Thurman will announce where he will be committing to on Sunday, June 17th at 11:00 a.m. CT. 

Back in April, Thurman announced his top eight schools. They were a top eight of Auburn, Clemson, Miami, Michigan State, Alabama, Ole Miss, Ohio State, and Tennessee. 

For his five official visits, he went to Auburn, Alabama, Michigan State, and Ohio State. 

At 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, Thurman has great size and is what offensive coaches want in a tight end. In 2021, he hauled in 31 catches for 479 yards and seven touchdowns for Langston Hughes. 

Thurman is a teammate of current Auburn defensive back commit Terrance Love. 

Playing tight end is much more attractive in Bryan Harsin's offense. John Samuel Shenker broke Auburn records for tight ends in 2021 and one of the most exciting members of the most recent signing class was Micah Riley-Ducker. 

The Tigers have a solid tight end room but will need to look for the future as the room gets older and Shenker will need to move on after the 2022 season. Thurman offers a ton of upside for the future of the Auburn offense if the Tigers can close on his commitment. Auburn has made him a priority since the start of his recruitment. Perhaps it'll pay off on Sunday. 

