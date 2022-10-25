Skip to main content

Auburn 4-star running back commit Jeremiah Cobb posts about Georgia offer

Auburn's most electric 2023 commitment receives a Georgia offer.

Jeremiah Cobb has received an offer from the Georgia Bulldogs. 

The 4-star Montgomery, AL native has been committed to Auburn since selecting the Tigers over Clemson and Tennessee on July 1st earlier this year. His senior season has been nothing short of impressive and has drawn interest from the Georgia Bulldogs. 

Cobb went to social media to share pictures from his visit to Athens and of him sporting a Georgia uniform. 

Cobb is a threat in the running and passing game and will more than likely have an immediate role in Auburn's offense should he stay committed to the Tigers. With Tank Bigsby possibly on his way out and heading to the NFL Draft after this season, the potential for carries will open up for Cobb as a true freshman on the Plains regardless of who will be over the offense in 2023. 

At 5-foot-11, 185-pounds, the Montgomery Catholic running back has shown flashes of greatness and become a human highlight reel when watching his tape. It's no surprise that Georgia has shown interest in Cobb. We will see how the drama and potential fallout at Auburn impact his recruitment over the coming months. 

