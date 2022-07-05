Skip to main content

Auburn football is named in 4-star DL's top ten.

Defensive lineman Jordan Hall puts the Auburn Tigers in his top ten.

The Auburn Tigers have had a busy weekend on the recruiting front. After adding running back Jeremiah Cobb on Friday and wide receiver Karmello English on Monday, Bryan Harsin's program is in the top 10 schools for defensive lineman Jordan Hall

Hall is a Jacksonville, FL native listed at 6-foot-4, 300 pounds. His elite size and 84-inch wingspan is a defensive line coach's dream and has narrowed his list down to 10 schools. 

Fortunately for Auburn defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh, Auburn made the cut. 

Hall's top ten schools are the Auburn Tigers, the Oregon Ducks, the LSU Tigers, the Miami Hurricanes, the South Carolina Gamecocks, the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Florida State Seminoles, the Georgia Bulldogs, and the Florida Gators. 

It's not a surprise to see all of the major Florida schools fighting for the in-state product. Florida State has emerged as the early favorite for the talented defensive lineman. 

Hall took an unofficial visit to Auburn back on April 24th. Since then, he has visited most of the schools on his list including two trips to see the Florida Gators. 

Last season, Hall had 34 tackles, 15 tackles for a loss, and five sacks. 

Auburn currently has four members of the 2023 class. Offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner, defensive back Terrance Love, running back Jeremiah Cobb, and wide receiver Karmello English. 

Auburn football is named in 4-star DL's top ten.

