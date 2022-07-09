Skip to main content

Auburn target Lewis Carter sets a commitment date

The Auburn Tigers may expect good news from Lewis Cater soon.

Auburn football saw some positive momentum on the recruiting front in early July. They could hear good news from linebacker target Lewis Carter next month. 

Carter has set his commitment date for August 23rd according to Auburn Live.

The Tampa Catholic High School standout took an official visit to Auburn on June 17th. The 6-foot, 200-pound linebacker is listed as a 4-star prospect by most of the major recruiting services. 

“I enjoyed it,” Carter told Auburn Live. “It was good being around (linebackers coach Christian Robinson) and stuff like that. Great people. I feel like it’s a place I can be and see myself being at for three to five years.”

Auburn is the favorite to add Carter per On3's Prediction Machine. Auburn leads the way with a 27.5% chance to add Cater to the 2023 class. The second is UCF with 18.2%. North Carolina is third with a 15.6% shot. Then Florida at four with an 8.8% chance. 

If Carter became the next member of the 2023 Auburn recruiting class, it would maintain the trend of every player is a four-star prospect. Though the class is not up in numbers with other SEC schools, Bryan Harsin is getting the job done with quality players. 

Carter is not planning on attending Auburn's Big Cat weekend later this month but does plan to attend an Auburn game this fall even if he chooses another school on August 23rd. 

Feb 1, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; Auburn football head coach Bryan Harsin takes a call while watching National practice for the 2022 Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn target Lewis Carter sets a commitment date

By Zac Blackerbyjust now
