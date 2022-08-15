Skip to main content

LB target Marcellius Pulliam names Auburn in his top schools

Auburn made the final eight teams for Marcellius Pulliam.

The Auburn Tigers have picked up some momentum with Sandy Creek 3-star linebacker Marcellius Pulliam. 

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound linebacker was most recently on campus during Big Cat Weekend on July 30th. He must have interest in what Auburn has to offer as the Tigers made the cut in his top eight schools. 

His top eight schools are Auburn, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, and Mississippi State. 

Pulliam is forming a strong relationship with Auburn linebackers coach Christian Robinson. 

“Coach C-Rob, we chop it up almost every week,” Pullium told On3. “Every time he’s got a moment and I’ve got a moment we’re always on the phone laughing it up and talking football. It’s a great relationship between me and him.”

Pulliam will be in Miami on October eighth for an official visit to watch the Hurricanes play the North Carolina Tar Heels. 

He will be in Auburn on September 24the to see the Tigers host Missouri. 

He plans to visit Kentucky on October 15th. 

"He is a really interesting player to come across my desk, and I get it," Sports Illustrated's John Garcia said of Pulliam. "There is some old school in him from a linebacking perspective. He is a very instinctive, downhill linebacker prospect. He played a lot of special teams as well, where he blocked a few kicks as a junior in 2021. There's a whole lot of instincts going on here with him.

Both On3 and 247 Sports have Auburn listed as the favorite to land Pulliam. 

