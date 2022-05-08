Skip to main content

Auburn makes the list of top schools for talented running back

The Auburn Tigers made the top six for Roderick Robinson II.

Auburn football's recruiting continues to put them in play with several key recruits including Lincoln running back Roderick Robinson II. 

The San Diego, California native released a video naming his top six schools. He included the Auburn Tigers, Oregon Ducks, Cal Bears, Tennesee Vols, UCLA Bruins, and Arizona Wildcats. 

He posted his top nine schools on March 18th and Auburn was not in the cut. It shows that Bryan Harsin and the Auburn coaching staff are still pursuing targets even when there's a chance that they are out of it. 

Robinson wrote in his tweet:

I want to thank every coach that has recruited me throughout this entire process. It is truly a blessing to have been offered by so many great Universities. Here is my final 6.

Robinson is listed at 6-foot-1, 230 pounds. Auburn offered the 3-star running back on March 31st. The most recent action in Robinson's recruitment was an unofficial visit to see the Tennessee Vols on May 6th. 

In 2021, the running back ran for 1,273 yards and scored 17 touchdowns on the ground across 185 carries. He also caught six passes for 52 yards. 

Auburn will look to add Robinson as another member of the 2023 class. The Tigers have two members of their 2023 class currently committed. Offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner and defensive back Terrance Love were the first two recruits to commit to Harsin and the Auburn coaching staff. 

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin talks with players during the A-Day NCAA college spring football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn makes the list of top schools for talented running back

