The Auburn football recruiting prospects you need to know

Here are some names to know in the 2023 recruiting class for the Auburn Tigers.

We are officially in the month of June, which means that the coaching staff can finally focus their minds on recruiting the 2023 class.

Auburn got the ball rolling last weekend, hosting many top-tier recruits for official visits.

Now the goal for the Tigers is to get some of these guys that they are recruiting to commit.

There is a lot of mutual interest between Auburn and some high-end talent in the 2023 class.

On the 247 Sports recruiting page, the word "warm" next to a recruit's name shows that Auburn is one of their top schools.

Let's look at the recruits using 247 Sports' "cool/warm" rankings to indicate the likeness of a player choosing Auburn.

Running Back © KIrsten Fiscus / USA TODAY NETWORK Jeremiah Cobb Four-Star from Montgomery, Alabama Wide Receiver © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK Karmello English Four-Star from Phenix City, Alabama Offensive Tackle Connor Stroh's Twitter page/@stroh_connor Wilkin Formby Four-Star from Tuscaloosa, Alabama DJ Chester Four-Star from McDonough, Georgia Connor Stroh Three-Star from Frisco, Texas Cornerback © Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports Tony Mitchell Five-Star from Alabaster, Alabama Dale Miller Three-Star from Edmond, Oklahoma Saftey © Jake Crandall via Imagn Content Services, LLC Avery Stuart Four-Star Montgomery, Alabama Quarterback Brock Glenn Four-Star from Memphis, Tennessee Interior Offensive Line © Jake Crandall, Montgomery Advertiser via Imagn Content Services, LLC Clay Wedin Four-Star from Tampa, Florida Linebacker © Jake Crandall via Imagn Content Services, LLC CJ Allen Four-Star from Barnesville, Georgia Dee Crayton Four-Star from Alpharetta, Georgia Stanquan Clark Four-Star from Miami, Florida Phil Picciotti Three-Star from Perkasie, Pennsylvania Edge Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Chandavian Bradley Five-Star from Platte City, Missouri Defensive Line Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Keldric Faulk Four-Star from Highland Home, Alabama Hunter Osborne Four-Star from Trussville, Alabama Jamaal Jarrett Four-Star from Greensboro, North Carolina Darron Reed Four-Star from Columbus, Georgia Wilky Denaud Four-Star from Fort Pierce, Florida

There are a lot of talented football players on this list, and each of them would make a great addition to the 2023 recruiting class.

Hopefully, many of the names on this list will be heading to the Plains to play their college football.

