Skip to main content

The Auburn football recruiting prospects you need to know

Here are some names to know in the 2023 recruiting class for the Auburn Tigers.

We are officially in the month of June, which means that the coaching staff can finally focus their minds on recruiting the 2023 class. 

Auburn got the ball rolling last weekend, hosting many top-tier recruits for official visits. 

Now the goal for the Tigers is to get some of these guys that they are recruiting to commit. 

There is a lot of mutual interest between Auburn and some high-end talent in the 2023 class. 

On the 247 Sports recruiting page, the word "warm" next to a recruit's name shows that Auburn is one of their top schools. 

Let's look at the recruits using 247 Sports' "cool/warm" rankings to indicate the likeness of a player choosing Auburn. 

Running Back

Catholic's Jeremiah Cobb (23) is brought down by his feet in a tackle during the second half on November 5, 2021. 1105 Catholic Vs Houston Academy

Jeremiah Cobb Four-Star from Montgomery, Alabama

Wide Receiver

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (11) during warm ups at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.

Karmello English Four-Star from Phenix City, Alabama 

Offensive Tackle

A photo from Connor Stroh's official visit.

Wilkin Formby Four-Star from Tuscaloosa, Alabama 

DJ Chester Four-Star from McDonough, Georgia 

Connor Stroh Three-Star from Frisco, Texas 

Cornerback

Sep 18, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (23) reacts towards the fans after intercepting the ball during the second quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Tony Mitchell Five-Star from Alabaster, Alabama

Dale Miller Three-Star from Edmond, Oklahoma 

Saftey

Auburn defensive back Jamien Sherwood (20) hits Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer (85) to cause and incompletion at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Texas A&M defeated Auburn 31-20.

Avery Stuart Four-Star Montgomery, Alabama

Quarterback

Brock Glenn Elite 11 Nash

Brock Glenn Four-Star from Memphis, Tennessee

Interior Offensive Line

Auburn offensive lineman Nick Brahms (52) protects quarterback Bo Nix (10) as he throws the ball at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Auburn defeated Ole Miss 20-14. Jc Auburnolemiss 88

Clay Wedin Four-Star from Tampa, Florida 

Linebacker

Auburn Tigers linebacker Owen Pappoe (0) pressures the quarterback at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Auburn Tigers leads Akron Zips 37-0.

CJ Allen Four-Star from Barnesville, Georgia

Dee Crayton Four-Star from Alpharetta, Georgia 

Stanquan Clark Four-Star from Miami, Florida

Phil Picciotti Three-Star from Perkasie, Pennsylvania 

Edge

Eku Leota (55) at Auburn football practice on Friday, March 18, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Chandavian Bradley Five-Star from Platte City, Missouri

Defensive Line

Marcus Harris (50) at Auburn football practice on Friday, March 18, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Keldric Faulk Four-Star from Highland Home, Alabama

Hunter Osborne Four-Star from Trussville, Alabama

Jamaal Jarrett Four-Star from Greensboro, North Carolina

Darron Reed Four-Star from Columbus, Georgia 

Wilky Denaud Four-Star from Fort Pierce, Florida 

There are a lot of talented football players on this list, and each of them would make a great addition to the 2023 recruiting class. 

Hopefully, many of the names on this list will be heading to the Plains to play their college football. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Wilkin Formby takes a picture with Auburn head football coach Bryan Harsin.
Football

The Auburn football recruiting prospects you need to know

By Andrew Stefaniak49 seconds ago
Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) carries the ball against Houston Cougars during the second half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Predicting Auburn football's NCAA Football video game ratings

By Lance Dawe54 minutes ago
Auburn forward Jabari Smith (10) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska, Saturday, Dec. 11 , 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
Basketball

Jabari Smith stays steady, Walker Kessler falls in latest NBA mock draft

By Zac Blackerby4 hours ago
Dec 15, 2020; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Justin Powell (24) brings the ball up court against the Texas Southern Tigers during the first half at Auburn Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Former Auburn basketball player has found a new home

By Andrew Stefaniak18 hours ago
Zach Calzada (10)Auburn FB scrimmage on Saturday, April 2, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

Ranking Auburn football's nine transfer portal additions

By Andrew StefaniakJun 7, 2022
Feb 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (24) plays defense on Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) during the first half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Jabari Smith, Walker Kessler selected in the first round in Sports Illustrated's latest NBA mock draft

By Zac BlackerbyJun 7, 2022
Zach Calzada (10)Auburn FB scrimmage on Saturday, April 2, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

Zach Calzada looks great throwing the football in offseason workout

By Zac BlackerbyJun 7, 2022
Auburn Tigers player Nate LaRue (28) foul tips the ball as Auburn Tigers take on UCLA Bruins during the NCAA regional baseball tournament at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala., on Sunday, June 5, 2022.
Baseball

Auburn baseball beats UCLA 11-4, advances to Super Regional

By Lindsay CrosbyJun 6, 2022