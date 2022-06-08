The Auburn football recruiting prospects you need to know
We are officially in the month of June, which means that the coaching staff can finally focus their minds on recruiting the 2023 class.
Auburn got the ball rolling last weekend, hosting many top-tier recruits for official visits.
Now the goal for the Tigers is to get some of these guys that they are recruiting to commit.
There is a lot of mutual interest between Auburn and some high-end talent in the 2023 class.
On the 247 Sports recruiting page, the word "warm" next to a recruit's name shows that Auburn is one of their top schools.
Let's look at the recruits using 247 Sports' "cool/warm" rankings to indicate the likeness of a player choosing Auburn.
Running Back
Jeremiah Cobb Four-Star from Montgomery, Alabama
Wide Receiver
Karmello English Four-Star from Phenix City, Alabama
Offensive Tackle
Wilkin Formby Four-Star from Tuscaloosa, Alabama
DJ Chester Four-Star from McDonough, Georgia
Connor Stroh Three-Star from Frisco, Texas
Cornerback
Tony Mitchell Five-Star from Alabaster, Alabama
Dale Miller Three-Star from Edmond, Oklahoma
Saftey
Avery Stuart Four-Star Montgomery, Alabama
Quarterback
Brock Glenn Four-Star from Memphis, Tennessee
Interior Offensive Line
Clay Wedin Four-Star from Tampa, Florida
Linebacker
CJ Allen Four-Star from Barnesville, Georgia
Dee Crayton Four-Star from Alpharetta, Georgia
Stanquan Clark Four-Star from Miami, Florida
Phil Picciotti Three-Star from Perkasie, Pennsylvania
Edge
Chandavian Bradley Five-Star from Platte City, Missouri
Defensive Line
Keldric Faulk Four-Star from Highland Home, Alabama
Hunter Osborne Four-Star from Trussville, Alabama
Jamaal Jarrett Four-Star from Greensboro, North Carolina
Darron Reed Four-Star from Columbus, Georgia
Wilky Denaud Four-Star from Fort Pierce, Florida
There are a lot of talented football players on this list, and each of them would make a great addition to the 2023 recruiting class.
Hopefully, many of the names on this list will be heading to the Plains to play their college football.
