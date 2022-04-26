Standout linebacker Troy Bowles talks Auburn visit

Auburn is one of many SEC schools fighting for the services of standout linebacker Troy Bowles.

The son of Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles was impressive in his showing at the DR Sportz 7-on-7 tournament this weekend.

The athletic defender was able to disrupt passes and showed off his traits of how he will be able to impact the game at the next level.

The rising-senior recruit at Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit High School is in the process of narrowing down his list of schools and may set a decision window sooner rather than later.

The Florida native spoke with John Garcia Jr. of Sports Illustrated about his visit to The Plains.

"I loved it," Bowles said. "Growing up, that was my school because of Cam Newton. So it was so cool going up there to see everything. They also have the linebackers coach from the former Florida staff (Christian Robinson). We're still pretty locked-in and cool."

Garcia believes that Bowles will take his official visits in June. If Auburn could make the cut of those schools, it could be huge for the potential of Auburn's 2023 signing class.

Bowles is listed at 6-foot-1, 205-pounds. Georgia appears to be the favorite to land his commitment over the next few months but Bryan Harsin and his staff will continue to push for the talented linebacker.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube