Podcast: Auburn football recruiting updates on Connor Stroh and Jeremiah Cobb

Auburn football recruiting is close on several key targets.

Auburn football recruiting is a huge thing to watch during this time of year. It has been a few weeks since Auburn added a name to their 2023 recruiting class but some new targets may be looking to be an Auburn Tiger soon. Dakaari Nelson, Connor Stroh, Jeremiah Cobb, and Anthony James are all potential Auburn adds down the road.

Offensive lineman Connor Stroh took an official visit to Auburn last weekend. He was the lone visitor and spent a ton of time with Bryan Harsin and the coaching staff. Jeremiah Cobb is a local prospect from Montgomery that could be an instant contributor to an Auburn offense. Anthony James was a long-time Texas A&M commit who recommitted two days after receiving an Auburn offer. Dakaari Nelson is another local target from Selma who has some ties to the Auburn football program.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Sports Illustrated's John Garcia Jr and Locked On Recruiting Insider. The guys discuss the Auburn vs Penn State kickoff time and how it could impact recruiting. They also discuss Dakaari Nelson, Connor Stroh, Jeremiah Cobb, and Anthony James.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

