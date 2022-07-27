Skip to main content

Twitter reacts to Auburn football landing Wilky Denaud

What does Twitter have to say about Auburn landing Wilky Denaud?

Auburn landed their fifth member of the 2023 recruiting class after four-star defensive lineman Wilky Denaud chose the Tigers over Florida State, Tennessee, and Indiana. 

Denaud is a six-foot-four, 245-pound player. He has the perfect size to be able to rush the passer in the SEC. 

He also plays basketball in high school, so it is very clear that he is an athletic specimen. Often defensive linemen who played basketball growing up have many quick twitched movements that help them be able to beat slower offensive linemen. 

Denaud was a player not talked about all that much by the Auburn community until he started to receive crystal ball predictions for the Tigers to land him. 

While Denaud is only the fifth member of the class, every recruit the Tigers have is of high quality. 

Coach Harsin and staff have taken a quality over quantity approach so far, so you can expect this class to jump in the rankings as soon as some more players commit to play their college football on the Plains.

This Bryan Harsin recruiting class is starting to land in a good spot. Coach Harsin and his staff have done a good job of getting highly sought-after players to hop on board. 

Now the goal is to keep the commits going. With Big Cat weekend right around the corner, the Tigers will look to add a few more players to the 2023 recruiting class. 

Let's see what Twitter has to say about Auburn landing Denaud.

