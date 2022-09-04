Auburn Twitter reacts to the quarterback battle

After a long night on the Plains, thanks to a lightning delay Auburn was able to defeat Mercer by a score of 42 to 16.

There were many positives and negatives to take away from this game, but the quarterback room is the biggest question mark going forward.

Nearly a week ago, TJ Finley was named Auburn's starting quarterback for week one against Mercer.

He came out and looked pretty good his first couple of drives, including a touchdown pass to John Samuel Shenker.

It quickly went downhill after Finley went on to throw two bad interceptions. Finley locked his eyes on the receiver and did not account for the safety on both of his interceptions.

After the second interception, Robby Ashford ran out to quarterback the Tigers and threw a 56-yard dart to Ja'Varrius Johnson.

Ashford came in to run a few gadget plays while Finley was still quarterbacking the team and looked electric running the football.

It seemed that every time the ball touched Ashford's hands, something good happened shortly after.

Both Ashford and Finley did some good things, but the better quarterback was Ashford by a wide margin.

The coaching staff will have to rethink their decision as the team prepares to host San Jose State.

Will they stick with Finley or transition to Ashford? We will find out in the coming days.

Let's see what Auburn Twitter said about how Ashford and Finley performed against Mercer.

