Auburn Daily Weekly Roundtable: Quarterback depth chart thoughts

The Auburn Daily staff talks about spring football, Walker Kessler, and the winners of the week in this week's roundtable.

This is a busy time of year for the Auburn Tigers. Football is building a team for the 2022 season and Auburn basketball is in the midst of a rebuild. Also, Auburn fans are looking at the NBA Draft harder than they have in a long time.

In this week's Auburn Daily Roundtable, the staff looks at all of these things.

What do you believe Walker Kessler's decision will be: leave for the NBA or stay at Auburn for another season?

Zac Blackerby: I think he will go pro. But it would be huge if he came back.

Lindsay Crosby: He probably goes to the draft - Bruce Pearl is notorious for telling players to "go get their money" - but in a world of NIL I can see an avenue where a player who is on the verge of advancing to a higher tier (late 1st to the lottery, 2nd to 1st, etc) comes back, takes advantage of NIL and builds their draft stock, and then goes pro.

Lance Dawe: I think he’s going to leave. As much as I want Kessler to stay, I don’t see him passing up an opportunity to be a first-round pick. He definitely has the skills to become one.

Gray Oldenburg: I think he will go, if he's projected top 18 or top 16 then I think it's best for him to go. Now if he is projected lower I think it'll be better for him to stay, work on his hook-shot, and maybe an outside jumper to improve his stock for 2023.

Trey Lee: If you would have asked me right after the loss to Miami, I would have said Kessler was headed to the NBA. After the smoke has cleared and the emotions aren't as high, I genuinely think he may stay at Auburn. The Dunkaroos NIL deal is apparently pretty hefty and I think Kessler could be a top 10 pick after another year with Bruce.

Are there any names from spring practice you are shocked haven't been mentioned as much and/or been underwhelming?

ZB: Colby Wooden. There's been a lot of talk about defenders stepping up. I'm sure it has to do with everyone already knowing how talented he is but I haven't heard his name much.

LC: I've not heard a lot of chatter about any running back outside of Tank Bigsby, which is odd. With Jarquez Hunter missing spring, the pump is primed for a backup to take 2nd teamwork and put themselves into the conversation for the fall.

LD: We’ve not heard much about Jaylin Simpson, someone who I’m really high on. I’ve heard Auburn players praise guys like DJ James along with some of the newcomers but Simpson’s name has rarely been mentioned. I still expect him to have a big role this season.

GO: Not for lack of performance but for out due to injuries, but the lack of talk about the offensive line and the seniors and super seniors out with injuries and other reasons are getting to worry me.

TL: I was hoping to hear a bit more about Malcom Johnson Jr. over the course of spring practice.

What do you think Auburn's quarterback depth chart will look like in week 1 when the Tigers take on Mercer?

ZB: TJ Finley, Zach Calzada, Robby Ashford, Holden Geriner

LC: Calzada, Ashford, Finley, Geriner (redshirt)

LD: I think Calzada will be at the top, Finley second, Ashford third, and Geriner fourth. Hopefully Calzada is able to recover well from his injury during the offseason and is ready to go in the fall… he’s still getting limited reps with the team right now so that’s a positive sign.

GO: 1. Zach Calzada

2. TJ Finley

3. Robby Ashford

4. *redshirt* Holden Geriner

TL: 1. Zach Calzada

2. TJ Finley

3. Robby Ashford

4. Holden Geriner

Is this a safe bet? Yes. I think TJ Finley will come out of spring practice as QB1, with Calzada waiting in the wings to battle for the starting spot in fall camp.

Who wins the two Final Four games this weekend?

ZB: Duke and Kansas

LC: Kansas and UNC, just to ruin Coach K's final run.

LD: Villanova over Kansas, and Duke over North Carolina. I’d love to see another UNC/Nova title game though.

GO: North Carolina & Kansas, goodbye Coach K! Kansas for the natty!

TL: I will go with Duke and Villanova. The storybook ending will continue for Coach K, and Villanova will win in a thriller against the Jayhawks.

Who is your Winner of the Week?

ZB: Jabari Smith. The dude keeps winning awards.

LC: Freshman Mike Bello started four games in the outfield for Auburn, going .333/.474/.600 with 7 runs, 3 RBIs, a HR, and four walks. The youngster's impressive, and has firmly cemented himself into the starting lineup in the outfield.

LD: Bruce Pearl. He’s picked up yet another five-star recruit in Yohan Traore.

GO: The entire Auburn defensive line has had a great spring practice so far, especially the edge rushers. Dylan Brooks has impressed very well as well as Eku Leota and of course Derek Hall. The entire defensive line including the edges or my winnerS for the week!

TL: I'll go Auburn Gymnastics. Hosting the first-ever College Gameday type show, "Gymnastics Countdown" is pretty huge.