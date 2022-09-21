Skip to main content

Five Most Important SEC Games for Auburn in 2023

Which SEC games are you looking forward to in 2023?
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The schedule for the 2023 SEC regular season for football has been released, and per usual, Auburn has a gauntlet to run through in order to make it past the regular season into the College Football Playoff. Whenever Auburn has their rivals Alabama and Georgia at home, it makes for an interesting season. Top that off with a road trip to the East Coast against California and a favorable SEC slate and you have all the makings of a potentially special season on the Plains.

Let’s take a look at the Tiger’s Top Five most important conference games in 2023.

5. vs Ole Miss (10/21/23)

Mississippi Head Coach Lane Kiffin returns to Neyland Stadium before an SEC football game between Tennessee and Ole Miss in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Kns Tennessee Ole Miss Football

Streaks are important. Some are bad (see our record against Georgia over the last decade), and some are good. Lately, the Tigers have had Ole Miss’ number. Auburn have topped the Rebels in six straight contests to this point, and it may be seven by the time the Rebels come to Jordan Hare Stadium in 2023. The last time Ole Miss came to Auburn, it was an absolute slugfest that had Jordan-Hare rocking. It could be a similar situation come next season if Lane Kiffin has the Land Sharks rolling with his signature high powered offense.

4. at Texas A&M (9/23/23)

Auburn defensive back Jamien Sherwood (20) hits Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer (85) to cause and incompletion at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Texas A&M defeated Auburn 31-20.

Before the 2021 season, there was an odd trend to the Texas A&M/Auburn series. The home team would always lose on their home field, that is until Texas A&M defeated Auburn at Kyle Field in 2021. This is the first SEC game of the year for Auburn, so if they want to get off to a hot start, it will start at Kyle Field.

3. at LSU (10/14/23)

Oct 23, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers offensive linemen Liam Shanahan (56) and the offensive line prepare for the snap during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The last time Auburn played in Baton Rouge, they broke a 22-year curse of losing in Tiger Stadium. Remember that late-night game where Bo Nix scrambled around the entire field and somehow found Tyler Fromm on a ridiculous touchdown pass? If this game is played at night (which it should), the atmosphere in Death Valley will be absolutely insane. If the Tigers have any chance of making a playoff run next year, it will have to go through LSU in order to do so.

2. - vs Georgia (9/30/23)

Nov 13, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart coaching during the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry continues in 2023, and Auburn will look to break what could be a six-year streak of losses to the Bulldogs. Kirby Smart will bring his team to Auburn next year without longtime starting quarterback Stetson Bennett IV, who will finish his 80th year of eligibility during the 2022 campaign. This game could have major implications on the College Football Playoff and could be the first of two matchups during the 2023 season if both teams win their divisions.

1. - vs. Alabama (11/25/23)

Auburn cornerback Jaylin Simpson (36) breaks up a pass to Alabama wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

There was never a doubt about what the most important SEC game for Auburn would be. The Iron Bowl is back in Jordan Hare Stadium in 2023, which always gives the Tigers a fighting chance of defeating their bitter rival. The interesting part of this game will be who may or may not be on the sidelines for both Alabama and Auburn. Bryce Young and Will Anderson will undoubtedly be in the NFL at this point, but could this be the first Iron Bowl since 2007 where Nick Saban is not coaching the Tide? Will Bryan Harsin and company still be on staff at Auburn? Those questions will become more clear over time, but this game will surely have an impact on the SEC West and the College Football Playoff as a whole.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Bryan Harsin looks on the field against Mercer.
Football

Five Most Important SEC Games for Auburn in 2023

By Trey Lee
Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl talks with his team during a break in the action during the first round of the 2022 NCAA tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C., on Friday, March 18, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated Jacksonville State Gamecocks 80-61.
Basketball

SEC releases Auburn basketball 2022-23 TV schedule

By Lance Dawe
Jul 21, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin shown on the stage during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Football

COMMENTARY: It's time for the Bryan Harsin experiment to end

By Lindsay Crosby
Wide receivers Dominic Lovett (right) and Luther Burden (left) celebrated Lovett's second touchdown of the game during Missouri's 34-17 win over Abilene Christian on Sept. 17, 2022.
Football

After a loss to Penn State the Auburn Tigers plummet down the ESPN FPI rankings

By Andrew Stefaniak
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin reacts after the game during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Auburn Tigers 24-22 in 4OT.
Football

Bryan Harsin said to be absent on the recruiting trail

By Lindsay Crosby
Robby Ashford's time has arrived at Auburn. Tune in to Locked On Auburn, the leading Auburn football podcast.
Podcasts

PODCAST: Should Robby Ashford start for Auburn football against the Missouri Tigers?

By Zac Blackerby
Coach Bryan HarsinAuburn football training camp presser on Thursday, August 4, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Football

College football expert makes the case why Bryan Harsin wasn’t a good fit at Auburn

By Zac Blackerby
John Samuel Shenker approaching the field.
Football

The Action Network includes Auburn football in latest bowl game predictions

By Cooper Posey