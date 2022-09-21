Five Most Important SEC Games for Auburn in 2023

The schedule for the 2023 SEC regular season for football has been released, and per usual, Auburn has a gauntlet to run through in order to make it past the regular season into the College Football Playoff. Whenever Auburn has their rivals Alabama and Georgia at home, it makes for an interesting season. Top that off with a road trip to the East Coast against California and a favorable SEC slate and you have all the makings of a potentially special season on the Plains.

Let’s take a look at the Tiger’s Top Five most important conference games in 2023.

5. vs Ole Miss (10/21/23) © Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK Streaks are important. Some are bad (see our record against Georgia over the last decade), and some are good. Lately, the Tigers have had Ole Miss’ number. Auburn have topped the Rebels in six straight contests to this point, and it may be seven by the time the Rebels come to Jordan Hare Stadium in 2023. The last time Ole Miss came to Auburn, it was an absolute slugfest that had Jordan-Hare rocking. It could be a similar situation come next season if Lane Kiffin has the Land Sharks rolling with his signature high powered offense. 4. at Texas A&M (9/23/23) © Jake Crandall via Imagn Content Services, LLC Before the 2021 season, there was an odd trend to the Texas A&M/Auburn series. The home team would always lose on their home field, that is until Texas A&M defeated Auburn at Kyle Field in 2021. This is the first SEC game of the year for Auburn, so if they want to get off to a hot start, it will start at Kyle Field. 3. at LSU (10/14/23) Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports The last time Auburn played in Baton Rouge, they broke a 22-year curse of losing in Tiger Stadium. Remember that late-night game where Bo Nix scrambled around the entire field and somehow found Tyler Fromm on a ridiculous touchdown pass? If this game is played at night (which it should), the atmosphere in Death Valley will be absolutely insane. If the Tigers have any chance of making a playoff run next year, it will have to go through LSU in order to do so. 2. - vs Georgia (9/30/23) Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry continues in 2023, and Auburn will look to break what could be a six-year streak of losses to the Bulldogs. Kirby Smart will bring his team to Auburn next year without longtime starting quarterback Stetson Bennett IV, who will finish his 80th year of eligibility during the 2022 campaign. This game could have major implications on the College Football Playoff and could be the first of two matchups during the 2023 season if both teams win their divisions. 1. - vs. Alabama (11/25/23) AP Photo/Vasha Hunt There was never a doubt about what the most important SEC game for Auburn would be. The Iron Bowl is back in Jordan Hare Stadium in 2023, which always gives the Tigers a fighting chance of defeating their bitter rival. The interesting part of this game will be who may or may not be on the sidelines for both Alabama and Auburn. Bryce Young and Will Anderson will undoubtedly be in the NFL at this point, but could this be the first Iron Bowl since 2007 where Nick Saban is not coaching the Tide? Will Bryan Harsin and company still be on staff at Auburn? Those questions will become more clear over time, but this game will surely have an impact on the SEC West and the College Football Playoff as a whole.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch