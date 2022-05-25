Skip to main content

Time set for Auburn football's game vs the Penn State Nittany Lions

The Auburn Tigers will not be taking on Penn State at night in Jordan Hare Stadium.

The showdown between the Auburn Tigers and the Penn State Nittany Lions is one of the biggest non-conference matchups this season. Many Auburn fans were hoping it would be a night game at Jordan-Hare Stadium like the matchup was a year ago in Happy Valley when Auburn traveled to Penn State. 

That won't be the case. 

Auburn football's official Twitter account announced that the All Orange game on September 17 against Penn State would be the 2:30 CT game on CBS. 

There are a lot of benefits of having a big-time opponent in town for a night game in Auburn. More time to tailgate, fans are able to watch several games throughout the country before the Tigers kick-off, and it's a better environment for the fans. 

Even more importantly, Auburn does not lose too many games at home when the lights are on at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Also, it offers a prime opportunity for recruiting. It allows Auburn targets to take unofficial and official visits during the exciting college football weekends. 

Those weekends will still happen but it will be more likely later in the season as Penn State is Auburn's third home opponent of the season but the first power-five opponent of the year after hosting Mercer and San Jose State the previous two weeks. 

Of course, fans will be asked to wear orange to support and cheer for the Tigers on September 17. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Auburn won 38-23. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Time set for Auburn football's game vs the Penn State Nittany Lions

By Zac Blackerby13 seconds ago
Jan 11, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) shoots against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Rival NBA teams believe the Orlando Magic will select Auburn Basketball star Jabari Smith first overall

By Andrew Stefaniak12 minutes ago
Auburn pitcher Carson Skipper (29) during an NCAA baseball game on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Baseball

Auburn Baseball Live Blog: The Tigers take on Kentucky in the SEC Tournament

By Zac Blackerby2 hours ago
Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Auburn won 38-23. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Football

How realistic is a 5-0 start for Auburn football this season?

By Lance Dawe18 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 10: Line of scrimmage of the the Georgia Bulldogs against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Football

SEC Football Power Rankings: Where the conference stands heading into the summer

By Lance Dawe19 hours ago
Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) during warm ups at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Football

Sportsbook has Auburn football's total wins listed at 5.5 wins in 2022

By Zac Blackerby22 hours ago
Oct 30, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers linebacker Owen Pappoe (0) celebrates after a tackle for a loss against the Mississippi Rebels during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Five Auburn Football players to be excited about for the 2022 season

By Andrew Stefaniak23 hours ago
41 AU baseball v Alabama-6587
Baseball

Auburn opens the SEC Tournament with a single-elimination game against last weekend's foe, Kentucky

By Lindsay CrosbyMay 24, 2022