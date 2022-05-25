Time set for Auburn football's game vs the Penn State Nittany Lions

The Auburn Tigers will not be taking on Penn State at night in Jordan Hare Stadium.

The showdown between the Auburn Tigers and the Penn State Nittany Lions is one of the biggest non-conference matchups this season. Many Auburn fans were hoping it would be a night game at Jordan-Hare Stadium like the matchup was a year ago in Happy Valley when Auburn traveled to Penn State.

That won't be the case.

Auburn football's official Twitter account announced that the All Orange game on September 17 against Penn State would be the 2:30 CT game on CBS.

There are a lot of benefits of having a big-time opponent in town for a night game in Auburn. More time to tailgate, fans are able to watch several games throughout the country before the Tigers kick-off, and it's a better environment for the fans.

Even more importantly, Auburn does not lose too many games at home when the lights are on at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Also, it offers a prime opportunity for recruiting. It allows Auburn targets to take unofficial and official visits during the exciting college football weekends.

Those weekends will still happen but it will be more likely later in the season as Penn State is Auburn's third home opponent of the season but the first power-five opponent of the year after hosting Mercer and San Jose State the previous two weeks.

Of course, fans will be asked to wear orange to support and cheer for the Tigers on September 17.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube