Auburn football has the toughest schedule among SEC teams per CBS Sports

How does the Auburn football schedule rank among the SEC?

The Auburn Tigers have their hands full this season. 

Many outlets have said that the Auburn football schedule is among the toughest in college football. The latest is Barrett Sallee of CBS Sports

Auburn has to travel to Alabama and Georgia. Their non-conference opponent is a tricky Penn State team. They must visit an Ole Miss team that is looking to repeat the success from a year ago while also traveling to Starkville to take on a Mississippi State team that got the better of you last season. 

Sallee said the following about the Auburn football schedule. 

Coach Bryan Harsin is on the hot seat after just one season on The Plains, and the schedule-makers didn't do him any favors if he intends to keep his job beyond the 2022 season. The Tigers have to play reigning national champion Georgia and national runner-up/SEC champion Alabama on the road, and have a very scary out-of-conference game in Week 3 vs. Penn State. Additionally, the Tigers don't get a bye week until Week 8 and have a sketchy road game at Ole Miss between the road trip to Georgia and the bye week. Simply put, if Harsin stays employed, it'll be one of the most miraculous coaching jobs in recent memory.

Sallee approached the analysis from Harsin fighting for his job. That'll be the outside perspective on Harsin and the Tigers for the entire season. Sallee is right though, if Harsin can pull this off, great things could be ahead for Auburn

