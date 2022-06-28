Who makes the most sense to represent Auburn at SEC Media Days?

It's always a fun guessing game during the offseason to predict who will represent each school at SEC Media Days.

Last year, SEC Media Days was a little different due to COVID restrictions. The SEC let far fewer folks in and limited a lot of outlets to just one representative. The schools also only sent two players with their head coach instead of the typical three.

Last year, Bryan Harsin took quarterback Bo Nix and linebacker Owen Pappoe to his first-ever SEC Media Days. Obviously Nix is no longer with the program but Pappoe should be a lock to represnt the Auburn Tigers.

Pappoe has been limited in practice on the field this offseason but has taken a vocal leadership role when doing what he can to help this defense improve entering 2022.

The Auburn Daily team each took a stab at the three players that could join Harsin in Atlanta next month for SEC Media Days. We're assuming schools will take three players again this season.

Zac Blackerby (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Owen Pappoe, John Samuel Shenker, Nick Brahms Lindsay Crobsy Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports Tank Bigbsy, Owen Pappoe, Derick Hall Andrew Stefaniak © John Reed-USA TODAY Sports Tank Bigsby, Owen Pappoe, Nick Brahms Trey Lee Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Tank Bigsby, John Samuel Shenker, Derick Hall

To no one's surprise, Pappoe seems like a lock. Shenker will be another popular pick. He has been a spokesman for Harsin this offseason and believes in what is being built at Auburn. The tight end would be a great fit to be at Media Days.

Bigsby's talent and impact in the offense is another point to look at while Brahm's time in the program and deicion to return for his super senior season can't be ignored.

