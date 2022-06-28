Skip to main content

Who makes the most sense to represent Auburn at SEC Media Days?

It's always a fun guessing game during the offseason to predict who will represent each school at SEC Media Days. 

Last year, SEC Media Days was a little different due to COVID restrictions. The SEC let far fewer folks in and limited a lot of outlets to just one representative. The schools also only sent two players with their head coach instead of the typical three. 

Last year, Bryan Harsin took quarterback Bo Nix and linebacker Owen Pappoe to his first-ever SEC Media Days. Obviously Nix is no longer with the program but Pappoe should be a lock to represnt the Auburn Tigers. 

Pappoe has been limited in practice on the field this offseason but has taken a vocal leadership role when doing what he can to help this defense improve entering 2022. 

The Auburn Daily team each took a stab at the three players that could join Harsin in Atlanta next month for SEC Media Days. We're assuming schools will take three players again this season. 

Zac Blackerby

Auburn tight end John Samuel Shenker (25) catches a pass during warmups before the A-Day NCAA college spring football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Owen Pappoe, John Samuel Shenker, Nick Brahms

Lindsay Crobsy

Sep 18, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) runs the ball against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the first quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Tank Bigbsy, Owen Pappoe, Derick Hall

Andrew Stefaniak

Oct 30, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers linebacker Owen Pappoe (0) celebrates after a tackle for a loss against the Mississippi Rebels during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Tank Bigsby, Owen Pappoe, Nick Brahms

Trey Lee

Derick Hall (29) at Auburn football practice on Friday, March 18, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Tank Bigsby, John Samuel Shenker, Derick Hall

To no one's surprise, Pappoe seems like a lock. Shenker will be another popular pick. He has been a spokesman for Harsin this offseason and believes in what is being built at Auburn. The tight end would be a great fit to be at Media Days. 

Bigsby's talent and impact in the offense is another point to look at while Brahm's time in the program and deicion to return for his super senior season can't be ignored. 

