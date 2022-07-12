Tank Bigsby, Derick Hall, and John Samuel Shenker will represent Auburn at SEC Media Days
The Auburn Tigers will be represented by three key players on the 2022 roster.
Running back Tank Bigsby, EDGE Derick Hall, and tight end John Samuel Shenker will speak to media members and reporters next week during SEC Media Days in Atlanta.
All of these selections make sense for different reasons.
Tank Bigsby is probably the face of this team due to his elite talent and ability to run the football. He's the biggest name on the roster by a long shot.
John Samuel Shenker has been an outspoken leader and fan favorite. His mentality and approach to the game are exactly in line with Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin.
Derick Hall surprised many members of the NFL Draft community when he announced that he was going to return to the Plains for another season at Auburn instead of going pro. He believes in what is being built at Auburn and wants to be a part of it.
The three Auburn Tigers will join Bryan Harsin for his second stint at SEC Media Days in Atlanta, GA. The Tigers will speak on the last day of the offseason event and will meet with members of the media on Thursday.
Here is the full list of attendees next week for SEC Media Days.
Alabama
Will Anderson Jr., LB, Junior
Jordan Battle, DB, Senior
Bryce Young, QB, Junior
Arkansas
Jalen Catalon, S, Junior
KJ Jefferson, QB, Junior
Bumper Pool, LB, Senior
Auburn
Tank Bigsby, RB, Junior
Derick Hall, Edge, Senior
John Samuel Shenker, TE, Senior
Florida
Anthony Richardson, QB, Sophomore
Richard Gouraige, OL, Junior
Ventrell Miller, LB, Senior
Georgia
Stetson Bennett, QB, Senior
Nolan Smith, LB, Senior
Sedrick Van Pran, OL, Sophomore
Kentucky
Will Levis, QB, Senior
Kenneth Horsey, OG, Senior
DeAndre Square, ILB, Senior
LSU
Jack Bech, WR, Sophomore
Mike Jones, Jr., LB, Junior
BJ Ojulari, DE, Junior
Ole Miss
Nick Broeker, OL, Senior
Cedric Johnson, DE, Junior
Jonathan Mingo, WR, Senior
Mississippi State
Jaden Crumedy, DT, Graduate Senior
Nathaniel Watson, LB, Graduate Senior
Austin Williams, WR, Graduate Senior
Missouri
Barrett Banister, WR, Graduate Senior
Martez Manuel, DB, Senior
Isaiah McGuire, DL, Senior
South Carolina
Jovaughn Gwyn, OL, Senior
Dakereon Joyner, WR, Senior
Zacch Pickens, DL, Senior
Tennessee
Trevon Flowers, S, Senior
Hendon Hooker, QB, Graduate Senior
Cedric Tillman, WR, Graduate Senior
Texas A&M
Demani Richardson, DB, Senior
Layden Robinson, OL, Junior
Ainias Smith, WR/AP, Senior
Vanderbilt
Ben Bresnahan, TE, Graduate Senior
Anfernee Orji, LB, Senior
Mike Wright, QB, Junior
