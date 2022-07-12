Tank Bigsby, Derick Hall, and John Samuel Shenker will represent Auburn at SEC Media Days

The Auburn Tigers will have three upper classmen represent them at SEC Media Days.

The Auburn Tigers will be represented by three key players on the 2022 roster.

Running back Tank Bigsby, EDGE Derick Hall, and tight end John Samuel Shenker will speak to media members and reporters next week during SEC Media Days in Atlanta.

All of these selections make sense for different reasons.

Tank Bigsby is probably the face of this team due to his elite talent and ability to run the football. He's the biggest name on the roster by a long shot.

John Samuel Shenker has been an outspoken leader and fan favorite. His mentality and approach to the game are exactly in line with Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin.

Derick Hall surprised many members of the NFL Draft community when he announced that he was going to return to the Plains for another season at Auburn instead of going pro. He believes in what is being built at Auburn and wants to be a part of it.

The three Auburn Tigers will join Bryan Harsin for his second stint at SEC Media Days in Atlanta, GA. The Tigers will speak on the last day of the offseason event and will meet with members of the media on Thursday.

Here is the full list of attendees next week for SEC Media Days.

Alabama

Will Anderson Jr., LB, Junior

Jordan Battle, DB, Senior

Bryce Young, QB, Junior

Arkansas

Jalen Catalon, S, Junior

KJ Jefferson, QB, Junior

Bumper Pool, LB, Senior

Auburn

Tank Bigsby, RB, Junior

Derick Hall, Edge, Senior

John Samuel Shenker, TE, Senior

Florida

Anthony Richardson, QB, Sophomore

Richard Gouraige, OL, Junior

Ventrell Miller, LB, Senior

Georgia

Stetson Bennett, QB, Senior

Nolan Smith, LB, Senior

Sedrick Van Pran, OL, Sophomore

Kentucky

Will Levis, QB, Senior

Kenneth Horsey, OG, Senior

DeAndre Square, ILB, Senior

LSU

Jack Bech, WR, Sophomore

Mike Jones, Jr., LB, Junior

BJ Ojulari, DE, Junior

Ole Miss

Nick Broeker, OL, Senior

Cedric Johnson, DE, Junior

Jonathan Mingo, WR, Senior

Mississippi State

Jaden Crumedy, DT, Graduate Senior

Nathaniel Watson, LB, Graduate Senior

Austin Williams, WR, Graduate Senior

Missouri

Barrett Banister, WR, Graduate Senior

Martez Manuel, DB, Senior

Isaiah McGuire, DL, Senior

South Carolina

Jovaughn Gwyn, OL, Senior

Dakereon Joyner, WR, Senior

Zacch Pickens, DL, Senior

Tennessee

Trevon Flowers, S, Senior

Hendon Hooker, QB, Graduate Senior

Cedric Tillman, WR, Graduate Senior

Texas A&M

Demani Richardson, DB, Senior

Layden Robinson, OL, Junior

Ainias Smith, WR/AP, Senior

Vanderbilt

Ben Bresnahan, TE, Graduate Senior

Anfernee Orji, LB, Senior

Mike Wright, QB, Junior

