There's an Auburn takeover on SEC Network this July 4th

Auburn fans can celebrate July 4th by watching their favorite team on the SEC Network.

The Auburn Tigers will be all over the SEC Network on Independence Day in their themed "Takeover" day. 

All of the events shown will feature big moments from the Auburn Tigers over this past season. 

There are all types of events. Multiple football games, like Auburn's big win over Ole Miss or the latest edition of the Auburn-LSU rivalry where the Tigers won in Baton Rouge for the first time in 20 years. 

Auburn fans can also watch Suni Lee and the Auburn Gymnastics squad take down Alabama. 

There are multiple men's basketball games, a women's basketball game, some baseball and softball games, and more. 

Here's the schedule (All times CT):

11:00 pm: Auburn football vs Ole Miss (2021)

2:00 am: SEC Storied: Miracles On The Plains

3:00 am: Auburn football A-Day (2022)

5:00 am: Men's basketball vs South Carolina (2022)

7:00 am: SEC Inside: Auburn Men's basketball

9:30 am: Women's Basketball vs Tennessee (2022)

11:30 am: Men's Basketball vs Kentucky (2022)

1:30 pm: Auburn basketball vs Arkansas (2022)

4:30 pm: Auburn Softball vs South Carolina (2022)

6:30 pm: Auburn football vs LSU (2021)

9:30 pm: Auburn Gymnastics vs Alabama (2022)

All of this can be seen however you watch the SEC Network. It can be streamed on the ESPN app based on your subscription package and on cable or satellite. 

