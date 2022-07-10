Auburn Daily's preseason all-SEC Ballot for Fan Nation

Skip to main content

Here is Auburn Daily's all-SEC ballot for Fan Nation's SEC coverage.

Before things ramp up at SEC Media Days later this month, the Fan Nation sites that cover SEC schools are compiling lists that will name preseason awards and lists for players throughout the conference. 

Plenty of Auburn Tigers made a list on the Auburn Daily ballot. It will be interesting to see how many make the final cut this week when all publishers combine their ballots. 

For now, look at the site's ballot for preseason SEC accolades, first and second teams, and players of the year. 

SEC First Team Offense

Sep 18, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) runs the ball against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the first quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

QB: Bryce Young, Alabama

RB: Tank Bigsby, Auburn

WR: Kayshon Boutte, LSU

WR: Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

WR: Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

TE: Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL: Broderick James, Georgia

OL: O'Cyrus Torrance, Florida

OL: Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

OL: Javon Foster, Mizzou

C: Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

SEC Second Team Offense

Keiondre Jones (58)First spring football practice on Monday, March 14, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.

QB: Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

RB: Chris Rodriguez, Kentucky

WR: Jermaine Burton, Arkansas

WR: Josh Vann, South Carolina

WR: Tayvion Robinson, Kentucky

TE: John Samuel Shenker, Auburn

OL: Warren Ericson, Georgia

OL: Keiondre Jones, Auburn

OL: Dylan Wonnum, South Carolina 

OL: Jeremy James, Ole Miss

C: Bryce Foster, Texas A&M

SEC First Team Defense

Colby Wooden (25)Auburn FB practice on Monday. April 4, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.

DL: Jalen Carter, Georgia

DL: Colby Wooden, Auburn

DL: Justin Eboigbe, Alabama

LB: Will Anderson, Alabama

LB: Henry To'oto'o, Alabama

LB: Bumper Pool, Arkansas

DB: Eli Ricks, Alabama

DB: Jalen Catalon, Arkansas 

DB: Kelee Ringo, Georgia

DB: Tray Dean, Florida

SEC Second Team Defense

Nov 28, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) is put on his head by Auburn defensive lineman Derick Hall (29) at Bryant-Denny Stadium in the Iron Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via USA TODAY Sports

DL: Derrick Hall, Auburn

DL: Ali Gaye, LSU

DL: BJ Ubulari, LSU

LB: Tyrus Wheat, Mississippi State

LB: Owen Pappoe, Auburn

LB: Nolan Smith, Georgia

DB: Myles Jones, Texas A&M

DB: Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

DB: Cam Smith, South Carolina

DB: Jordan Battle, Alabama

Special Teams

Auburn Tigers punter Oscar Chapman (91) punts the ball during warm ups during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

K: Harrison Mevis, Mizzou

P: Oscar Chapman, Auburn
PR/KR: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

Players of the year

Bryce Young drops back to pass during the first half against Auburn.

Offensive: Bryce Young, Alabama

Defensive: Will Anderson, Alabama

Special teams: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

SEC West Projected Standings

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban reacts during the third quarter after the game in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

1. Alabama

2. Texas A&M

3. Ole Miss

4. Auburn

5. Arkansas

6. LSU

7. Mississippi State 

SEC East Projected Standings

Nov 13, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) sets up to pass during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

1. Georgia

2. Tennessee

3. Kentucky

4. Florida

5. South Carolina

6. Mizzou

7. Vanderbilt

SEC Champion Prediction

Dec 1, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs center Lamont Gaillard (53) prepares to snap the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the third quarter in the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama

