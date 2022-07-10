Auburn Daily's preseason all-SEC Ballot for Fan Nation
Before things ramp up at SEC Media Days later this month, the Fan Nation sites that cover SEC schools are compiling lists that will name preseason awards and lists for players throughout the conference.
Plenty of Auburn Tigers made a list on the Auburn Daily ballot. It will be interesting to see how many make the final cut this week when all publishers combine their ballots.
For now, look at the site's ballot for preseason SEC accolades, first and second teams, and players of the year.
SEC First Team Offense
QB: Bryce Young, Alabama
RB: Tank Bigsby, Auburn
WR: Kayshon Boutte, LSU
WR: Cedric Tillman, Tennessee
WR: Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss
TE: Brock Bowers, Georgia
OL: Broderick James, Georgia
OL: O'Cyrus Torrance, Florida
OL: Layden Robinson, Texas A&M
OL: Javon Foster, Mizzou
C: Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
SEC Second Team Offense
QB: Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
RB: Chris Rodriguez, Kentucky
WR: Jermaine Burton, Arkansas
WR: Josh Vann, South Carolina
WR: Tayvion Robinson, Kentucky
TE: John Samuel Shenker, Auburn
OL: Warren Ericson, Georgia
OL: Keiondre Jones, Auburn
OL: Dylan Wonnum, South Carolina
OL: Jeremy James, Ole Miss
C: Bryce Foster, Texas A&M
SEC First Team Defense
DL: Jalen Carter, Georgia
DL: Colby Wooden, Auburn
DL: Justin Eboigbe, Alabama
LB: Will Anderson, Alabama
LB: Henry To'oto'o, Alabama
LB: Bumper Pool, Arkansas
DB: Eli Ricks, Alabama
DB: Jalen Catalon, Arkansas
DB: Kelee Ringo, Georgia
DB: Tray Dean, Florida
SEC Second Team Defense
DL: Derrick Hall, Auburn
DL: Ali Gaye, LSU
DL: BJ Ubulari, LSU
LB: Tyrus Wheat, Mississippi State
LB: Owen Pappoe, Auburn
LB: Nolan Smith, Georgia
DB: Myles Jones, Texas A&M
DB: Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
DB: Cam Smith, South Carolina
DB: Jordan Battle, Alabama
Special Teams
K: Harrison Mevis, Mizzou
P: Oscar Chapman, Auburn
PR/KR: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
Players of the year
Offensive: Bryce Young, Alabama
Defensive: Will Anderson, Alabama
Special teams: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
SEC West Projected Standings
1. Alabama
2. Texas A&M
3. Ole Miss
4. Auburn
5. Arkansas
6. LSU
7. Mississippi State
SEC East Projected Standings
1. Georgia
2. Tennessee
3. Kentucky
4. Florida
5. South Carolina
6. Mizzou
7. Vanderbilt
SEC Champion Prediction
Alabama
