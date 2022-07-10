Auburn Daily's preseason all-SEC Ballot for Fan Nation

Before things ramp up at SEC Media Days later this month, the Fan Nation sites that cover SEC schools are compiling lists that will name preseason awards and lists for players throughout the conference.

Plenty of Auburn Tigers made a list on the Auburn Daily ballot. It will be interesting to see how many make the final cut this week when all publishers combine their ballots.

For now, look at the site's ballot for preseason SEC accolades, first and second teams, and players of the year.

SEC First Team Offense Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports QB: Bryce Young, Alabama RB: Tank Bigsby, Auburn WR: Kayshon Boutte, LSU WR: Cedric Tillman, Tennessee WR: Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss TE: Brock Bowers, Georgia OL: Broderick James, Georgia OL: O'Cyrus Torrance, Florida OL: Layden Robinson, Texas A&M OL: Javon Foster, Mizzou C: Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas SEC Second Team Offense Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics QB: Hendon Hooker, Tennessee RB: Chris Rodriguez, Kentucky WR: Jermaine Burton, Arkansas WR: Josh Vann, South Carolina WR: Tayvion Robinson, Kentucky TE: John Samuel Shenker, Auburn OL: Warren Ericson, Georgia OL: Keiondre Jones, Auburn OL: Dylan Wonnum, South Carolina OL: Jeremy James, Ole Miss C: Bryce Foster, Texas A&M SEC First Team Defense Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics DL: Jalen Carter, Georgia DL: Colby Wooden, Auburn DL: Justin Eboigbe, Alabama LB: Will Anderson, Alabama LB: Henry To'oto'o, Alabama LB: Bumper Pool, Arkansas DB: Eli Ricks, Alabama DB: Jalen Catalon, Arkansas DB: Kelee Ringo, Georgia DB: Tray Dean, Florida SEC Second Team Defense © Mickey Welsh-USA TODAY Sports DL: Derrick Hall, Auburn DL: Ali Gaye, LSU DL: BJ Ubulari, LSU LB: Tyrus Wheat, Mississippi State LB: Owen Pappoe, Auburn LB: Nolan Smith, Georgia DB: Myles Jones, Texas A&M DB: Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State DB: Cam Smith, South Carolina DB: Jordan Battle, Alabama Special Teams © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK K: Harrison Mevis, Mizzou P: Oscar Chapman, Auburn

PR/KR: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M Players of the year © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK Offensive: Bryce Young, Alabama Defensive: Will Anderson, Alabama Special teams: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M SEC West Projected Standings © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports 1. Alabama 2. Texas A&M 3. Ole Miss 4. Auburn 5. Arkansas 6. LSU 7. Mississippi State SEC East Projected Standings Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports 1. Georgia 2. Tennessee 3. Kentucky 4. Florida 5. South Carolina 6. Mizzou 7. Vanderbilt SEC Champion Prediction Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Alabama

