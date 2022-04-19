Skip to main content
How did transfer quarterbacks fair in the SEC last season?

How did transfer quarterbacks fair in the SEC last season?

Auburn has two transfer quarterbacks in the roster fighting for the starting quarterback job.

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Auburn has two transfer quarterbacks in the roster fighting for the starting quarterback job.

The transfer portal has changed the game of how head coaches manage a roster in all college sports. 

The quarterback position has been the most free-agent-like position when it comes to football. This makes sense and shouldn't come as a shock to those who have been following along. 

This offseason, Auburn brought in two quarterbacks from the transfer portal, Zach Calzada from Texas A&M and Robby Ashford from Oregon. 

Both are fighting for the starting job against TJ Finely who started the last three games of last season after Bo Nix went down with an ankle injury. 

How did first-year transfer quarterbacks perform in the SEC last year?

This is our second installment of the Auburn Daily's Stat of the Day over the course of the offseason. 

Stat of the day

First-year transfer quarterbacks in the SEC last season were a combined 654 of 1,048 passing (62%).

The quarterbacks were:

Will Levis (Penn State -> Kentucky) 233/353 (66%) 

Joe Milton (Michigan -> UT) 32/62 (51.6%) 

Hendon Hooker (VT -> UT) 206/302 (68.2%) 

TJ Finley (LSU -> AU) 70/128 (54.7%) 

Jason Brown (St. Francis -> SCAR) 60/108 (55.6%) 

Zeb Noland (NDSU -> SCAR) 53/95 (55.8%) 

What it means

There were two full-time starting quarterbacks in the conference last season (Levis and Hooker) and both performed well. Finley and Brown had similar numbers in limited action last season. 

If Auburn is able to build up Ashford or Calzada to be the guy in 2022, there's a chance that Auburn's passing attack could become more efficient than it was a season ago. 

Read yesterday's Stat of the day. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Zach Calzada (10)Auburn FB scrimmage on Saturday, April 2, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

How did transfer quarterbacks fair in the SEC last season?

By Zac Blackerby1 minute ago
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) throws the ball against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Football

Three potential trap games for Auburn football in 2022

By Lance Dawe3 hours ago
Feb 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (24) plays defense on Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) during the first half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Five Best destinations for Walker Kessler

By Gray Oldenburg5 hours ago
Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford scrambles for yardage during the A-Day NCAA college spring football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Podcasts

Podcast: Auburn football fans always do this

By Zac Blackerby5 hours ago
Mason Barnett throws a pitch for Auburn baseball against Samford.
Baseball

Auburn baseball remains in the top 20 after the series loss at Mississippi State

By Zac Blackerby23 hours ago
Eku Leota (55)Auburn FB practice on Monday. April 4, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Football

Will Eku Leota see his pass-rushing numbers increase in 2022?

By Zac BlackerbyApr 18, 2022
Sep 11, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers defensive end Colby Wooden (25) celebrates a fumble recovery during the third quarter against the Alabama State Hornets at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Football

247Sports lists Auburn's Colby Wooden as potential breakout star in 2022

By Lance DaweApr 18, 2022
Oct 30, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers linebacker Owen Pappoe (0) celebrates after a tackle for a loss against the Mississippi Rebels during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Five Auburn Tigers that could take a huge step in 2022 after A-Day

By Zac BlackerbyApr 18, 2022